Healthcare Interoperability Solution Market size to grow by USD 3,330.16 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing adoption of EHRs to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare interoperability solution market is set to grow by USD 3,330.16 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 13.51% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of EHRs. EHRs and electronic medical records (EMRs) are used to store information about patients in electronic documents. EHR systems automate access to information and streamline hospital workflows, and the digital data collected through EHRs and EMRs can be shared across various devices that are connected to a network. Therefore, doctors and physicians can use EHRs to access medical histories, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, radiology images, and test results of patients. Hence, such factors will drive the market growth of the healthcare interoperability solution market during the forecast period. - Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Interoperability Solution Market 2023-2027

The report on the healthcare interoperability solution market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The healthcare interoperability solution market covers the following areas:

Healthcare Interoperability Solution Market Sizing

Healthcare Interoperability Solution Market Forecast

Healthcare Interoperability Solution Market Analysis

Healthcare Interoperability Solution Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Leading Trends

The growing digitization of the healthcare industry is an emerging trend influencing the healthcare interoperability solution market growth.

The healthcare industry is moving toward digital health due to the trend of digitization in various industries.

Healthcare services such as prescriptions, appointments, and diagnoses are made remotely by the use of the latest devices and technologies.

Some of the most important factors that facilitate market growth include the proliferation of smartphones, improved Internet connectivity, advances in healthcare IT infrastructure, the increase in the need to reduce healthcare costs, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and access to virtual healthcare.

Hence, such trends will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Concerns over the security of patient data and cyberattacks are the challenges that may impede the healthcare interoperability solution market growth.

The risk of data breaches, data piracy, and security issues due to the rise in the volume of personal information shared between patients and medical practitioners are some of the risks faced by the healthcare industry.

Automated healthcare systems are used for storing the health records and clinical data of patients electronically, which increases the risks of data piracy and theft.

Modern healthcare systems are interconnected, creating security risks.

Hence, such risks faced by the healthcare industry may impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Healthcare Interoperability Solution Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), type (structural, semantic, and foundational), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. On-premise software runs on an organization's computers and large healthcare organizations prefer on-premise healthcare information software solutions. This provides an optimum level of data security with physical access controls and security protocols. Moreover, in the on-premise deployment model, data are stored on dedicated servers, which offer control and security over information. Therefore, the on-premise segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and

summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a

Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC.

Cerner Corp.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc.

Epic Systems Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infor Inc.

iNTERFACEWARE Inc.

InterSystems Corp.

Jitterbit Inc.

Lyniate

Medical Information Technology Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Onyx Technology

Orion Health

OSP

Virtusa Corp.

ViSolve Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Vendor Offerings

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. - The company offers an electronic health record platform required for clinical, operational, financial, and wellness solutions used by physicians and doctors to streamline patient medical records.

The company offers an electronic health record platform required for clinical, operational, financial, and wellness solutions used by physicians and doctors to streamline patient medical records. Cerner Corp. - The company offers interoperable technology solutions through which medical organizations securely exchange and access information on patient medical history to optimize health outcomes and give future recommendations.

The company offers interoperable technology solutions through which medical organizations securely exchange and access information on patient medical history to optimize health outcomes and give future recommendations. International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers an electronic health record interoperable system used by healthcare providers to exchange patient information based on medical records.

Healthcare Interoperability Solution Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,330.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Cerner Corp., Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc., Epic Systems Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Infor Inc., iNTERFACEWARE Inc., InterSystems Corp., Jitterbit Inc., Lyniate, Medical Information Technology Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Onyx Technology, Orion Health, OSP, Virtusa Corp., ViSolve Inc., Wipro Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

