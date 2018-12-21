Healthcare IT Company, Comport, Shares Best Practices for Healthcare Asset Tracking

RAMSEY, N.J., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing importance of digital assets related to healthcare IT companies, leading IT and cloud computing partner Comport held a discussion to share best practices for healthcare asset tracking.

The quality of health data is essential to providing modern levels of support to patients, and that quality relies on the health of the hardware assets of the company. Hospitals in the United States suffer an average loss of $4,000 per year per bed because of stolen and lost equipment.



Here are some of the best practices for asset tracking that came from Comport's healthcare IT CIO roundtable discussion.

Tag each asset. All good asset tracking plans begin with an inventory of those assets. Conduct an audit of your current resources and categorize them by type, manufacturer, vendor supplier, asset value, years used, and any other characteristic that can help you create a unique record for each piece.

Document all previous maintenance records that you have as well. The better that this audit is conducted, the less trouble you will have when your assets require maintenance or require some other procedure.

Choose tags that can withstand exposure to sanitization such as destructible vinyl asset labels. High quality labels also deter theft.

Choose a quality inventory management solution. If a healthcare organization cannot locate critical assets quickly, they may end up increasing costs by purchasing duplicate assets. Implementing an inventory management system can reduce, if not completely get rid of, this expense.

Make sure that the management solution is kept in a database that is central to your technology staff. IT team should be able to easily manage all inspection, maintenance and testing procedures and locate the appropriate tools for care deliverables.

Create a lifecycle management system. Your organization should be able to track the condition and current depreciation of your assets. Good recordkeeping allows you to calculate lifetime costs and manage repair schedules. This helps organizations keep assets for the appropriate amount of time and replace older assets before they cause more serious problems in essential process chains. These systems help healthcare IT professionals create better budgeting and reliability.

Invest in preventive maintenance. Getting to a problem before it becomes a customer facing issue is less expensive and allows you to provide better patient care. Once an asset tracking program has been created, a program of preventive maintenance can also be implemented to reduce emergency situations and unexpected breakdowns. Preventive maintenance also tends to improve the lifespan of larger, expensive assets.

Create a checkout system for assets. Tagged assets can be tracked even if they are taken off premises, which means they can be checked out by staff members without a breach of security. This also helps to identify assets that are not being utilized to refine healthcare processes.

