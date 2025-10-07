Healthcare IT consulting firm Healthlink Advisors joins Chartis

This acquisition expands Chartis' capabilities to help clients achieve digital and organizational transformation.

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis, a leading healthcare advisory firm, today announced that it has acquired Healthlink Advisors (Healthlink), a digital and technology consulting firm focused on improving healthcare delivery and IT operations.

Founded in 2016 in St. Petersburg, FL, the firm of more than 60 advisory professionals brings depth and capability in enterprise resilience, technology implementation, enterprise imaging, and identity and access management, which complement Chartis' comprehensive digital and technology offerings and broad clinical, financial, and strategic transformation strength.

"Technology is driving advances in healthcare at a tremendous velocity," said Chartis co-founder and CEO Ken Graboys. "With Healthlink joining Chartis, we are further expanding our ability to help clients—from shaping their AI and digital strategies to implementing their most essential technologies."

Healthlink's professionals will join Chartis' Digital & Technology Transformation business, which will be led by Managing Partner Jody Cervenak and Healthlink co-founder and CEO Lindsey Jarrell. After a brief transition period, Healthlink will operate under the Chartis brand.

"What excites me most about joining Chartis is the deep alignment of our values and a shared passion for solving healthcare's most complex challenges. From the beginning, it's been clear that this is a genuine fit—for our clients, for our people, and for the impact we aspire to have on healthcare delivery," said Jarrell.

About Healthlink Advisors

Healthlink Advisors is a privately held healthcare IT advisory services firm. We are committed to driving positive change in healthcare through the strategic application of technology and data-driven insights. Our mission is to empower organizations to harness the full potential of healthcare IT, improve clinical outcomes, and transform care delivery. We are one of only a few firms that offer unbiased, unaffiliated advice and in-depth health industry expertise. We have an established reputation as a trusted and independent advisor. We were recently ranked as a top firm in KLAS Research's HIT Advisory Services segment.

About Chartis

The challenges facing US healthcare are longstanding and all too familiar. We are Chartis, and we believe in better. We work with over 900 clients annually to develop and activate transformative strategies, operating models, and organizational enterprises that make US healthcare more affordable, accessible, safe, and human. With over 1,350 professionals, we help providers, payers, technology innovators, retail companies, and investors create and embrace solutions that tangibly and materially reshape healthcare for the better. Our family of brands—Chartis, Jarrard, Greeley, and HealthScape Advisors—is 100% focused on healthcare and each has a longstanding commitment to helping transform healthcare in big and small ways. Learn more.

