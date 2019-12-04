Healthcare IT Integration Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare IT Integration Market by Product (Interface Engine, Medical Device Integration, Media Integration), Service (Implementation, Support, Training), End-User (Hospital, Laboratory, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare IT Integration Solutions Market is Projected to Reach USD 5.3 Billion by 2024 from USD 3.1 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.9%

The market for healthcare IT integration solutions is primarily driven by the increasing need for integration as a result of the rising healthcare costs and the growing volume of data generated in healthcare systems.



The need to improve patient safety and favorable government and private support for HCIT will also contribute to market growth in the coming years. However, the high cost of HCIT integration is limiting the overall adoption of these solutions.



The APAC market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market can be attributed to the presence of less-stringent regulations, increasing demand for quality healthcare at low costs, and improving healthcare infrastructure in several APAC countries.

Some of the major players offering healthcare IT integration solutions in this market include



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Avi-Spl, Inc.

Capsule Technologies, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Corepoint Health

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

IBM

Infor

Interfaceware, Inc.

Intersystems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Orion Health Group Limited

Osplabs

Redox, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare IT Integration Solutions Market Overview

4.2 APAC: Healthcare IT Integration Solutions Market, By End User (2018)

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Healthcare IT Integration Solutions Market

4.4 Regional Mix: Healthcare IT Integration Solutions Market

4.5 Healthcare IT Integration Solutions Market: Developing vs Developed Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Cost-Benefits of HCIT Integration Vis--Vis Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of EHRs and Other HCIT Solutions

5.2.1.3 Favorable Government Support and Initiatives

5.2.1.4 Growing Need to Integrate Healthcare Systems

5.2.1.5 Potential for Reductions in Medical Error Rate and Improvements in Care Quality

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Interoperability Issues

5.2.2.2 High Cost of HCIT Integration

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration Between Various HCIT Solutions Within the Healthcare Industry

5.2.4.2 Data Security Concerns

5.2.4.3 Lack of Skilled Healthcare IT Professionals



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources

6.1.2 Growing Need for Semantic Interoperability

6.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Application Programming Interface

6.2 Product Portfolio Analysis

6.3 HCIT Expenditure Analysis

6.4 HCIT Adoption Trend in the US

6.5 Regulatory Analysis



7 Healthcare IT Integration Solutions Market, By Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Support & Maintenance Services

7.2.1.1 Rising Trend of Outsourcing is Driving the Market for Support & Maintenance Services

7.2.2 Implementation & Integration Services

7.2.2.1 Need to Comply With Regulatory Standards and the Requirement of Software Interoperability to Boost Market Growth

7.2.3 Training & Education Services

7.2.3.1 Training & Education Services Increase Healthcare Providers' Awareness of the Latest Healthcare IT Integration Solutions Available in the Market

7.2.4 Consulting Services

7.2.4.1 Consulting Services Deliver Optimum Guidance to Healthcare Providers for Implementing Integration Solutions

7.3 Products

7.3.1 Interface/Integration Engines

7.3.1.1 Integration Engines Help Develop Data Interfaces Quickly

7.3.2 Medical Device Integration Software

7.3.2.1 Need for Accurate Patient Information to Drive the Adoption of Medical Device Integration Software

7.3.3 Media Integration Solutions

7.3.3.1 Rising Adoption of Telehealth Solutions to Drive Market Growth

7.3.4 Other Integration Tools



8 Healthcare IT Integration Solutions Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 High Purchasing Power & Large Patient Pool are Driving the Adoption of Healthcare IT Integration Solutions in Hospitals

8.3 Laboratories

8.3.1 Healthcare IT Integration Solutions Help Laboratories By Improving Workflows & Minimizing Error Occurrence

8.4 Clinics

8.4.1 Rising Need for Patient Information Exchange Across Different Healthcare Facilities to Support Market Growth

8.5 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.5.1 Growing Volume of Clinical Data & Rising Need to Streamline Imaging Workflows are Driving Market Growth

8.6 Other End Users



9 Healthcare IT Integration Solutions Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking/Share Analysis

10.2.1 Healthcare Interface/Integration Engines

10.2.2 Medical Device Integration Software

10.2.3 Media Integration Solutions

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.4.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

10.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

10.4.3 Mergers



11 Company Profiles



