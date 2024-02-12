Healthcare IT Integration Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 - Greater Focus on Interoperability and Data Exchange

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Feb, 2024, 20:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare IT Integration Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare IT integration market growth is a dynamic and continuously growing area of the healthcare business that focuses on integrating and linking various information technology systems and solutions to improve patient care, operational efficiency, and healthcare workflow optimization. With the rising digitization of healthcare data and the deployment of electronic health records (EHRs), there is a growing need to link disparate healthcare IT applications, devices, and software platforms.

The healthcare IT integration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.58% from US$301.12 billion in 2021 to US$690.21 billion in 2028.

The growing use of electronic health records (EHRs), the requirement for easy data sharing and interoperability among healthcare systems, and the increasing need for integrated healthcare solutions are all driving healthcare IT integration market growth. The healthcare IT integration market size is growing rapidly as healthcare organizations engage in modern IT integration solutions. Various vendors and solution providers offering healthcare IT integration solutions compete for healthcare IT integration market share, with competition increasing as new companies enter the industry. The Healthcare IT Integration healthcare IT integration market size is positioned for ongoing expansion, allowing improved patient care, simpler processes, and increased operational efficiency.

Key Market Drivers:

A greater focus on interoperability and data exchange:

The need to remove data silos and enable seamless communication among healthcare systems is driving the increased emphasis on interoperability and data sharing in healthcare. It entails integrating and exchanging patient information, medical records, and clinical data across several platforms and organizations.

Healthcare practitioners can get access to full patient information, increase care coordination, improve clinical decision-making, and expedite processes through fostering interoperability. Interoperability also helps with population health management, research and analytics, and the adoption of new technologies like telemedicine and artificial intelligence. Interoperability and data interchange are critical for efficient, patient-centred, and data-driven healthcare delivery.

Demand for seamless workflow and information sharing:

The desire to increase cooperation among healthcare workers, reduce operations, and improve patient care drives the demand for seamless workflow and information exchange in healthcare. Efficient communication, rapid access to pertinent data, and coordinated care delivery are all made possible through seamless workflow and information sharing.

Advancements in health information technology solutions:

Health Information Technology (HIT) advancements relate to the ongoing development and innovation of healthcare technology tools, software, and systems. Electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, mobile health applications, remote monitoring, and other digital technologies that improve patient care, data management, and healthcare delivery efficiency are examples of these improvements.

The Healthcare IT integration market is expanding at a steady pace in the forecast period.

The market for healthcare IT integration is segmented by types of integration, deployment model, end-user, and geography. Types of integration are further segmented into application integration, data integration, device integration, health information exchange, system integration, and others. The deployment model is further segmented into implementation services, support and maintenance services, training and education services, and consulting services.

North America is the biggest market leader in the Healthcare IT Integration Market globally.

North America dominates the healthcare IT integration market share. The region's supremacy may be linked to factors such as a well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of electronic health records (EHRs), and favourable government regulations that encourage interoperability. Because of its enormous healthcare expenditure and modern healthcare IT systems, the United States contributes considerably to healthcare IT integration market share.

Europe has a significant healthcare IT integration market share because of the deployment of interoperability standards and efforts. Due to increased healthcare IT investments and the implementation of digital health technology, Asia Pacific is seeing significant healthcare IT integration market growth. Overall, the Healthcare IT Integration Market is led by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Key Market Segments:

By Type Of Integration

  • Application Integration
  • Data Integration
  • Device Integration
  • Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)
  • Others

By Service Type

  • Implementation Services
  • Support And Maintenance Services
  • Training And Education Services
  • Consulting Services

By End-User

  • Hospitals And Clinics
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Healthcare Payers
  • Others

Company Profiles

  • Cerner Corporation
  • Intersystems Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Veradigm LLC
  • Orion Health Group Limited
  • Rhapsody
  • Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6arwdc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Pay TV Market Report 2024-2028: A $234.2 Billion Market by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 2.6%

Global Pay TV Market Report 2024-2028: A $234.2 Billion Market by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 2.6%

The "Pay TV Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The new report reveals insightful data on the Pay TV...
Global Increase in Dental Ailments Escalates Demand for Infection Control Solutions

Global Increase in Dental Ailments Escalates Demand for Infection Control Solutions

The "Dental Infections Control Market: A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.