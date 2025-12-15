Healthcare IT Market Set to More Than Double by 2030 Growing at 15.24% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, December 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the healthcare IT market is valued at USD 413.14 billion in 2025, and is projected to surpass USD 839.67 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period (2025-2030), driven by increasing adoption of electronic health records, telehealth platforms, cloud-based analytics, and AI-enabled clinical solutions. Healthcare providers and payers are investing in advanced digital infrastructure to improve operational efficiency, enhance patient outcomes, and support value-based care models. The market is expected to continue its robust growth as organizations focus on scalable, interoperable, and data-driven healthcare solutions.

Regional Market Insights

North America remains the leading market for healthcare IT due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high digital adoption, and strong investment in innovative technologies. The United States is at the forefront of deploying cloud-based EHRs, telemedicine systems, and integrated analytics platforms across hospitals, clinics, and payer networks.

Asia-Pacific is projected to achieve the fastest growth through 2030, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for digital care solutions, and supportive government initiatives. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are increasingly adopting digital health systems and investing in IT-enabled care platforms to improve accessibility and efficiency.

Emerging Key Trends

Cloud-Based IT Solutions Gain Traction

Healthcare providers are transitioning from on-premises IT systems to cloud-based platforms, enabling real-time data access, scalable analytics, and integration across clinical, administrative, and payer systems. Cloud adoption is also facilitating telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and AI-powered diagnostics.

AI and Data Analytics Integration

AI-driven analytics tools are increasingly integrated into healthcare IT solutions to enhance decision-making, predict patient outcomes, and support personalized treatment pathways. These technologies reduce manual workload, improve clinical accuracy, and enable proactive population health management.

Comprehensive Market Segmentation Overview

By Application

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Picture Archiving & Communication Systems (PACS)

Medical Imaging Information Systems (RIS)

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

Telehealth Solutions

Remote Patient Monitoring

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)

Clinical Information systems

Digital Healthcare Supply chain management systems

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Healthcare Payer Solutions

Fraud Detection & Payment Integrity

Detection & Payment Integrity Others

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By End-User

Hospitals & Health Systems

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-healthcare-it-market-industry?utm_source=prnewswire

Competitive Environment

The healthcare IT market is moderately fragmented, with a mix of large technology firms, traditional healthcare providers, and emerging health-tech startups. Companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and integration of AI and analytics into digital care platforms. Investments in cloud infrastructure, telehealth expansion, and interoperable IT systems are key strategies driving competitive advantage.

Key Companies in the Healthcare IT Include:

Epic Systems Corporation

Oracle Health (Cerner)

Philips Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

GE HealthCare

SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited