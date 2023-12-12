Healthcare IT market size to grow by USD 168.86 billion from 2023 - 2027 | 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

12 Dec, 2023, 20:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare IT market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 168.86 billion. The healthcare IT market is segmented based on end-user, component, and geography. Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies. Some of the major players operating in the healthcare IT market are 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Datavant, Dell Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tenet Healthcare Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd. among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, Download a PDF sample!

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare IT Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare IT Market 2023-2027

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

  • Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions
  • Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021
  • Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth
  • Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis
  • Download a Sample Now!

 Global healthcare IT market size & segmentation analysis

  • Based on end user, the healthcare IT market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers .
  • Based on component, the healthcare IT market is segmented into services, software, and hardware.
  • Based on geography, the healthcare IT market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare IT market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the healthcare IT market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, and France (Europe); China and India(APAC); Saudi Arabia and South Africa (Middle East & Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).

  • North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The largest geographical segment of the global healthcare IT market is North America, and this trend will continue during the projected period. This is due to the availability of an integrated healthcare infrastructure (hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies), a sizable number of market vendors, and a high level of acceptance of contemporary medical technology (especially in the US).
  • Healthcare facilities will update their current equipment or purchase new software as new technical developments hit the market. The regional market will grow throughout the forecast period as a result of healthcare service providers' continued investment in IT services to support their operations.

The geographic landscape of the report also provides market-impacting factors and changes that impact current and future trends. For detailed information, Request a sample!

Global healthcare IT market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on healthcare IT market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing focus on improving the quality of services and efficiency is notably driving market growth. The workload of medical professionals has decreased due to IT hardware and software solutions, which has enhanced the level of treatment. By eliminating human intervention and shortening the time needed to provide patient services, medical software systems are also facilitating decision-making, offering electronic reminders, and managing each staff member's schedule automatically.

However vulnerability of EMRs to cybercrime is a major challenge impeding the market. Computer and internal software hacking, as well as entry into intranet portals, are examples of cybercrime incidents. Data from the healthcare sector, such as doctor's medical transcriptions, patients' personal and insurance information, and details about their treatments and medications, are private and crucial to hospitals and patients. Through cyberattacks, data can be hacked, modified, or misused. Therefore, the worldwide healthcare information technology (IT) market would face a serious threat from cybercrime vulnerability and inadequate security systems.

Related Reports:

Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The diagnostic imaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8,694.87 million.

Behavioral Health Software Market by Component, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The behavioral health software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,071.61 million.

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by End-user
  7. market Segmentation by Component
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Television (TV) Market Report 2022 - 2027: Insights into 8K UHD Televisions and Product innovation and advance Trends

Television (TV) Market Report 2022 - 2027: Insights into 8K UHD Televisions and Product innovation and advance Trends

In a world increasingly prioritizing immersive entertainment experiences, the Television (TV) Market emerges as a beacon of content-centric...
Tobacco Market in Saudi Arabia Report 2022 - 2027: Insights into Organized Retail Outlets and Growing E-commerce Trends

Tobacco Market in Saudi Arabia Report 2022 - 2027: Insights into Organized Retail Outlets and Growing E-commerce Trends

In a world increasingly evolving in the lifestyles of various generations, the tobacco market in Saudi Arabia emerges as a beacon of opportunities...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.