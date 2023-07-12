Healthcare IT Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% from 2022 to 2027: M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc. to emerge as key players of the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare IT market size is estimated to grow by USD 168.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 10.89% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Datavant, Dell Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tenet Healthcare Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare IT Market 2023-2027

Healthcare IT market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Datavant, Dell Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tenet Healthcare Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Datavant, Dell Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tenet Healthcare Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Healthcare providers and Healthcare payers), Component (Services, Software, and Hardware), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the Healthcare IT market, request a sample report

Healthcare IT market - Vendor Insights

Healthcare IT market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers - The rising need for automation across departments drives the growth of the healthcare IT market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The increasing use of social media analytics in healthcare is an emerging market trend.

Key challenges - The increasing need for intense training challenges the growth of the healthcare IT market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The healthcare IT market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this healthcare IT market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the healthcare IT market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the healthcare IT market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the healthcare IT market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare IT market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The managed IT infrastructure services market size is expected to increase to USD 64.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.34%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers managed IT infrastructure services market segmentation by end-user (small and medium enterprise and large enterprise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising adoption of cloud-based managed security services (MSS) is notably driving the managed IT infrastructure services market growth.

The IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market size is expected to increase by USD 281.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market segmentation by type (IT-related BPO, contact centers BPO, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency is notably driving the information technology BPO market's growth.

Healthcare IT market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 168.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Datavant, Dell Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tenet Healthcare Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global healthcare IT market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global healthcare IT market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Healthcare providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Healthcare providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Healthcare providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Healthcare providers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Healthcare providers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Healthcare payers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Healthcare payers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Healthcare payers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare payers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare payers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 112: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 113: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 114: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 115: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 116: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 117: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Athenahealth Inc.

Exhibit 122: Athenahealth Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Athenahealth Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Athenahealth Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 125: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 130: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview



Exhibit 131: Dassault Systemes SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Dassault Systemes SE - Key news



Exhibit 133: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings

12.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 134: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Epic Systems Corp.

Exhibit 139: Epic Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Epic Systems Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Epic Systems Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 142: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 143: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 145: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 152: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 153: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 155: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.13 McKesson Corp.

Exhibit 157: McKesson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: McKesson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: McKesson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: McKesson Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 161: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 166: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 171: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 172: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 174: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Exhibit 176: UnitedHealth Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: UnitedHealth Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: UnitedHealth Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 179: UnitedHealth Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: UnitedHealth Group Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio