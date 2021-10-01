Healthcare IT Market to Record Growth of $ 121.75 Bn between 2021 and 2025 | North America to Occupy 46% Market Share | Technavio

Download this Healthcare IT Market Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rising need for automation across departments and the growing integration of big data with healthcare IT will drive the growth of the Healthcare IT Market during 2021-2025. However, the vulnerability of EMR toward cybercrime might hamper market growth.

The increased focus on improving service quality by healthcare service providers is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the increasing need for intense training might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Component, the market is classified into services, software, and hardware. The market witnessed maximum growth in the services segment in 2020.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related reports:

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market - Global patient engagement solutions market is segmented by delivery mode (on-premise solution and web and cloud-based solution) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Global liquid biopsy market is segmented by technology (CTC and ctDNA and exosome and RNA) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Healthcare IT Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerating at almost 10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 121.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

