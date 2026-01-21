Healthcare IT Market worth $961.26 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Healthcare IT Market is projected to grow from about USD 480.49 billion in 2025 to USD 961.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.9%.

Browse 637 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 633 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare IT Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Healthcare IT Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 480.49 billion

USD 480.49 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 961.26 billion

USD 961.26 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 14.9%

Healthcare IT Market Trends & Insights:

In 2024, the clinical solutions segment for healthcare providers accounted for 76.8% of the HCIT market.

The software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Healthcare providers accounted for the largest share of the HCIT market at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of 48.1% of the global healthcare IT market in 2024.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252

The main driver of this growth is the increasing demand for interoperability among healthcare systems, driven by the rising volume of communication and data sharing across EHRs, laboratory systems, and billing software, which makes seamless integration more essential. Additionally, government initiatives like the 21st Century Cures Act, which push healthcare organizations to enhance their data-sharing capabilities, contribute to this trend. Advances in technology, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, are also improving interoperability, further fueling the expansion of the Healthcare IT market. A report from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) indicates that while hospitals in the US can access health information from external sources, fewer than half are actually integrating that data into individual patient records. This highlights a significant opportunity for growth in solutions that facilitate better interoperability.

By component, Software segments are expected to register the fastest growth in the healthcare IT market in 2024.

The software segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the healthcare IT market. Software segments are divided into three types: web-based, cloud-based, and on-premises. A significant share of this segment is due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based software, as providers don't have to invest heavily upfront, and cloud solutions enhance flexibility and mobility, allowing healthcare professionals to securely access patient data from anywhere using mobile devices. Additionally, cloud-based solutions strengthen data security because specialized providers implement robust security measures, such as encryption and compliance with government regulations. Cloud solutions also support disaster recovery and protect against data loss, ensuring critical information remains accessible even in emergencies, which are some of the factors driving growth in the healthcare IT market.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252

By End-user, the providers segment held the largest share of the healthcare IT market in 2024.

Providers account for the largest share of the healthcare IT market. Growth factors driving this segment include rising rates of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity, which require ongoing medical care and management. Legislative reforms like the Affordable Care Act expand access to healthcare and increase the number of insured patients. Additionally, increased healthcare spending and an aging population are key growth drivers, as the global population aged 60 and above is projected to rise from over 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion in 2030. This means that one out of every six people worldwide will be classified as elderly. Emerging health issues, notably cognitive decline, lead to higher demand for healthcare services and medications associated with this demographic shift. Consequently, healthcare providers will experience significant growth opportunities in the market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors driving this region's growth include increasing disposable incomes. With nearly two-thirds of the world's population residing there, healthcare needs are evolving, especially in countries like China, where the number of seniors is increasing by 10 million each year. Governments in the region are taking initiatives: China's Healthy China 2030 plan, which aims to expand health services. Meanwhile, healthcare in India has grown over 20% in the last five years due to increased public and private spending on healthcare and advancements in medical equipment and technologies. Healthcare investment in the APAC region is becoming one of the fastest-growing trends, particularly in Southeast Asia, driven by investments in infrastructure and digital development. Foreign direct investment in the region's healthcare sector also recovered in the post-pandemic era, with the US being the largest investor.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=252

Top Companies in Healthcare IT Market:

The Top Companies in Healthcare IT Market include Optum, Inc. (US), Cognizant (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Oracle (US), GE Healthcare (US), Dell Inc. (US), Wipro (India), eClinicalWorks (US), and SAS Institute Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Telehealth and Telemedicine Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Healthcare Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets