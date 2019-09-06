Healthcare IT Solutions Provider, Comport, Discusses How Healthcare Facilities Can Benefit from Modernizing their EHR Infrastructure

RAMSEY, N.J., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare IT Solutions Provider, Comport, recently released new advice for healthcare organizations, designed to improve the safety and handling of patient records and private data. The cloud computing providers share how by modernizing EHR infrastructure, the typical facility can improve patient care and increase efficiencies while complying with all legal regulations.

Every healthcare facility, regardless of size, faces the same challenges when it comes to complying with patient data and privacy regulations. Since compliance and regulations are often a moving target, it is more important than ever to have an agile EHR infrastructure that can seamlessly adapt -- and that serves everyone from your patients and providers to your billing staff with ease. According to Comport, a top, HPE Healthcare solution provider, taking steps to modernize your approach to the underlying technology of your EHR can save money, time and aggravation in the years to come.

Ways Healthcare Facilities Benefit from Modernized EHR Infrastructure

Improved Information for Provider: Many healthcare organizations have data silos. Information from their cardiac unit is stored away from their surgical procedures and their medical imaging is in another network all together. When your providers can effectively collect information and capture important details, your patients benefit. Creating an EHR Infrastructure that leverages newer technologies like hyperconverged infrastructure and cloud computing can bring your data together and give providers the full picture of a patient's current and past history; this leads to better, more tailored plans of care. Accurate and accessible data is critical to patient satisfaction and outcomes; a modern approach to EHR infrastructure can ensure your physicians and nurses have everything they need to succeed.

Increased Efficiency: When your providers and staff can put their hands on the information, they need to care for your patients swiftly and easily, the efficiency levels improve. Both productivity and efficiency are enhanced when EHR infrastructure allows for instantly available data from what used to be multiple silos. This in turn leads to better care for your patients and increased patient satisfaction.

Improved Patient Safety: Medical errors can and do happen; a single mistake in the ER due to lack of data can cost healthcare organizations dearly. A unified approach to data that encompasses your unifies patient records provides accurate, swiftly available records at your fingertips, it is easy to check what has been done and ensure accuracy. This can mitigate your risk of injuries and lower your exposure to liability.

Cost Effectiveness: All that clunky old tech is likely costing you -- in terms of having to buy it, maintain it, repair it and replace it. When you commit to modernizing your EHR and patient data you need to commit to your infrastructure as well. This gives you the opportunity to lower your costs -- since both hyperconverged infrastructure and cloud platforms can allow for scalability, efficiency and affordability, constant rip and replace is a thing of the past. Additionally, if you decide to leverage a cloud provider, there are savings from space, power and electricity.

Creating a modern EHR infrastructure to support your EHR can no longer be ignored. Data is growing so rapidly that antiquated infrastructure will eventually be your downfall if you don't allow them to keep up with other new patient record and patient engagement platforms you have put in place. A strong healthcare organization depends on a strong technology foundation.

