Healthcare IT Solutions Provider, Comport, Explains How the Overall Patient Experience Is Being Improved Through the Use of Location-Based Applications

RAMSEY, N.J., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals and medical facilities are rapidly adopting location-based applications (LBS) to improve both patient experience and efficiency within the facility setting. By coordinating services and integrating RTLS tags with the existing Wi Fi and WLAN networks, facilities can create a safer, more efficient model and reduce patient risk. Healthcare IT solutions provider, Comport, shares 3 Ways LBS is improving patient experience and outcomes in healthcare facilities

Real Time Locating System (RTLS) Tags: Healthcare organizations are improving patient safety and outcomes in at risk populations using real time tracking and location devices for both equipment and patients. LBS is also ideal for reducing costs and eliminating downtime for devices by keeping track of maintenance needs so support staff doesn't spend time looking for a device that is out of commission.

Incorporating RTLS tags and technology into the facility: For providers and medical staff, the use of RTLS tags can improve efficiency and productivity and ensure that team members know where patients are within the facility. The ability to spot a device or even a patient within the system can reduce the amount of time spent traveling to different parts of the facility or heading to a patient room – only to find the patient or equipment needed is on another floor for a test or procedure.

For at-risk patients, including those suffering from memory issues, RTLS tags enhance safety and security within the facility and can protect minors, the elderly and the impaired from harm.

HPE Meridian for patient and guest alerts: Proximity beacons allow for push notifications for patients and guests within a facility. For ambulatory patients, a notification can be sent to advise the user that a result is ready or that they should report to a specific team member or location; this reduces the time spent locating a patient and allows staff to continue to work seamlessly until the patient arrives. For guests and visitors, reminders and prompts can be sent; this is particularly useful for those waiting for a surgical patient or to speak to a provider and can eliminate the waiting and downtime the provider experiences.

Wayfinding ensures patients know where they are going and how to get there: A sprawling healthcare facility can be overwhelming for a patient or guest just arriving for the day. Clear, easy to follow wayfinding can eliminate the amount of wandering a patient or caregiver must do to reach a specific destination. This LBS technology also cuts down on interruptions and distractions for facility staff, as visitors are better able to navigate the facility on their own without human intervention.

From locating a patient or piece of equipment to improving efficiency and response times, location based applications can help improve the overall patient experience. Technology designed to make a facility easier to navigate eliminates frustration and provides the patient with both confidence and peace of mind, resulting in an improved patient experience for the individual and their loved ones.

