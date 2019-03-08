Healthcare IT Solutions Provider, Comport, Shares 3 Ways Location Based Applications Are Being Used To Improve Patient Experiences

RAMSEY, N.J., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare IT solutions provider, Comport, has found that using location-based applications to engage with patients and guests creates a better on-site experience. Cloud based architecture is allowing healthcare organizations to reach out to their guests like never before. In particular we are finding the following location-based applications are increasing patient experiences and care:

Wayfinding

Patients can get frustrated trying to find their bearings in a large healthcare building. With Wayfinding, there is no aimless wondering, patients can easily find the location of an appointment with turn by turn directions. This also creates efficiency because it helps patients arrive on time and keep doctors' schedules intact.

Asset Tracking

Asset tracking organizes inventory of important medical equipment so that providers spend less time searching and more time with the patients.



Asset tracking can also monitor the lifecycles of equipment, so providers know when equipment is going end of life. Medical offices can proactively replace the equipment and plan for financing while delivering better patient care.

Push Notifications

With proximity awareness, visitors can get alerts for food from the cafeteria or notifications of sales at the gift shop as they approach these locations. Waiting in a healthcare environment is never fun, allowing guests to take advantage of the hospitality the organization provides can increase patient satisfaction and your bottom line.

"Delivering a positive patient experience has become imperative healthcare," said Geoff Bakeman, Vice President of Healthcare Solutions at Comport. "The modern patient is looking for services that are convenient, relevant and precise. Healthcare organizations need to rise to the challenge of delivering on-demand services to their guests."

Healthcare organizations are undergoing major transformations to meet growing demands of their patients in an increasingly mobile world. As the use of technology surges in healthcare, organizations need to be ready to implement new innovations such as location-based applications for improved patient care. With over 30 years in the healthcare industry, comport has provided it solutions to bring about better patient care.

