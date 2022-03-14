Healthcare Jobs Added to Fusion Marketplace Through New Partner, MedPro

OMAHA, Neb., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Marketplace has welcomed a new partner, MedPro, onto the platform aimed at making the lives of healthcare travelers easier.

Fusion Marketplace launched in February 2021 as a one-stop shop for healthcare travelers to take control of their career. The traveler-first driven platform provides full transparency for healthcare travelers and allows them to manage their information across multiple agencies. The healthcare traveler is now in the driver's seat when it comes to their career.

"We are always looking for new ways to connect with traveling healthcare professionals. We learned about Fusion Marketplace and were excited to join this candidate-friendly platform. Over the years, Fusion has grown to be a trusted partner of MedPro, and we look forward to seeing success with this new venture," states Vice President of Talent and Marketing, Stacey Edwards.

Marketplace is aimed at giving all healthcare travelers more transparency and fewer unknowns. They can use the one-stop shop to compare benefits, pay packages and reviews across multiple agencies. This new career platform gives the traveler full control of their job search and provides them with tools to improve the overall experience of comparing options.

Fusion Marketplace is leading by example in building a traveler-first community. Healthcare travelers are now able to make decisions and choose their assignments based on honest and transparent details before they talk to a recruiter.

To learn more about Fusion Marketplace and to create your traveler profile, go to fusionmarketplace.com.

About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com.

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing:

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a leading provider of contract healthcare staffing services to premier healthcare organizations of all sizes. At MedPro Healthcare Staffing, we are committed to placing travel nurses and allied professionals on rewarding assignments throughout the country. Our combined pool of domestic and foreign-educated professionals allows us to fill both short and long-term staffing solutions. MedPro Healthcare Staffing is Joint-Commission certified and recognized as a Top Workplace in South Florida by The Sun-Sentinel.

