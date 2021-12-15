Healthcare Jobs Added to Fusion Marketplace Through New Partner, Therapy Staff

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Marketplace launched February 10, 2021 as a one-stop shop for healthcare travelers to take control of their career. The traveler-first driven platform provides full transparency for healthcare travelers and allows them to manage their information across multiple agencies. The healthcare traveler is now in the driver's seat when it comes to their career. Leaders with Therapy Staffing say they joined Fusion Marketplace because they're confident it will help their travelers immensely.

"Therapy Staff is thrilled to join Fusion Marketplace so that our amazing team can reach a broader audience of clinicians to assist in their job searches," said Caitlin Strayer, Vice President of Therapy Staff.

Fusion Marketplace is aimed at giving all healthcare travelers more transparency and fewer unknowns. They can use the one stop shop to compare benefits, pay packages and reviews across multiple agencies. This new career platform gives the traveler full control of their job search and provides them with tools to improve the overall experience of comparing options.

"We're excited to be bringing on Therapy Staff because of their expertise within therapy-specific jobs," said Carrie Polak, Manager of Customer Success for Fusion Marketplace. "The company is so focused on achieving excellence, which makes them a perfect addition to Fusion Marketplace."

There is a great demand for traveling healthcare professionals, but they have not always had full control over major career decisions. Fusion Marketplace is now leading by example in building a traveler-first community. Healthcare travelers are now able to make decisions and choose their assignments based on honest and transparent details before they talk to a recruiter.

To learn more about Fusion Marketplace and to create your traveler profile, go to fusionmarketplace.com.

About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com.

About Therapy Staff:

Therapy Staff, LLC, is a nationwide recruiting and staffing company that has served the healthcare industry since 2000. We place qualified Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech-Language Pathologists, Respiratory Therapists, Medical Lab Techs and Radiology Techs within all types of healthcare settings throughout the nation.

Media Contact:

Leah Kemple

877-230-3885

[email protected]

SOURCE Fusion Marketplace