Healthcare Leaders Deliver Impact and Scale with Qualtrics

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare leaders are continuing to partner with Qualtrics to make stressful and emotional care situations easier for their patients. Qualtrics helps healthcare organizations and healthcare providers better understand patient needs and respond to patients in the moment. In a recent Qualtrics report, consumers reported 16% of their recent experiences with hospitals and medical centers were very poor.

"We have made great strides to drive quality, safety and experience, but there is still work to be done to help people with empathy and humanity throughout the entirety of the healthcare experience," said Qualtrics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adrienne Boissy. "Working with electronic health records and organizations that are iterating and exploring new ways to listen and respond to make improvements - without burdening clinicians - gives me hope for the future of healthcare."

Healthcare providers choose Qualtrics® to transform patient and provider experiences

WakeMed Health & Hospitals, a not-for-profit health care system in Raleigh, N.C., is transforming from a system of measurement to a system of action by listening and responding. With Qualtrics, WakeMed will be collecting feedback across the continuum of care shortly after a visit. As a result, they will be gaining visibility into the patient journey in near real time. Any responses requiring action will immediately result in an assignment so patient feedback can be addressed in the moment. There are a multitude of touchpoints that affect how a patient views their overall healthcare experience, and a Qualtrics dashboard of the patient feedback data will give WakeMed actionable insights to make improvements at every stage in the patient's journey.

Northwell Health, the largest health system in the northeast, which operates 21 hospitals and nearly 900 outpatient facilities, selected Qualtrics to better gauge how patients connect with its Financial Services team and drive meaningful action based on that feedback. Each individual aspect of a patient's experience contributes to their overall perception of care received and the team at Northwell is on a mission to transform a historically viewed transaction like paying a bill into an experience differentiator. With a more holistic view of how patients and the Financial Services team interact, Northwell will be able to identify and resolve gaps, leverage feedback in real-time to coach team members, and help improve key performance indicators such as first call resolution of patient concerns.

Leading organizations see improved results with insights from Qualtrics

Bon Secours Mercy Health, a leading Catholic healthcare system in the U.S. with 49 hospitals and more than 60,000 associates, utilizes the flexibility of the Qualtrics platform to combine experience data with data from multiple HR systems, enabling a holistic view of the associate experience. Bon Secours moved away from standard engagement surveys to a research-backed method of tracking experiences and metrics linked to desired outcomes, such as loyalty and well-being. By listening and acting on feedback, Bon Secours made improvements to benefits that resulted in a 5% reduction in turnover among registered nurses and 5% improvement in overall employee intent to stay.

CHRISTUS Health, a health system with more than 600 centers, is now able to assess the overall experience of their patients. Through Qualtrics' Closed Loop Ticketing system , CHRISTUS is following up with dissatisfied patients to address individual needs and identify common challenges across 230 medical practice sites, closing an average of 80 tickets per day. In measuring the impact of this program, CHRISTUS saw a three-point increase in likelihood to recommend scores among patients who received follow-up and enthusiasm from caregivers about in-the-moment fixes they could make.

University of Utah Health, which provides medical care, education and research across six states, implemented Qualtrics solutions to get patient feedback into the hands of providers and staff who can make a difference for a patient in the moment. Their focus is on making it easier for patients, but also making it easier for employees to do the right thing. With digital feedback technology in some patient rooms and a 100% increase in patient comments, U of U Health is scaling individual insights to transform its overall patient experience program, creating a continuous cycle of improvement.

A new integration between Qualtrics and Epic will integrate Qualtrics patient experience insights with clinical and operational data. Epic is the largest provider of electronic health records for medical organizations in the US, including payers and retail pharmacies. Patients are bringing expectations from other industries into their interactions with healthcare, and the Epic-Qualtrics integration will help providers meet and exceed those expectations.

For more information, visit www.qualtrics.com/healthcare .

About Qualtrics XM® for Healthcare

Qualtrics helps healthcare and life sciences organizations design experiences that improve satisfaction, loyalty and trust. Qualtrics helps organizations deliver a seamless and compassionate healthcare experience by optimizing the moments that matter most to patients, employees and communities. Qualtrics delivers the most comprehensive platform for strategic experience management, helping healthcare organizations listen to patients and employees on their terms, uncover what matters most and act quickly to create meaningful impact. In doing so, experience data can be paired with quality, operational and financial data to articulate real value. The AI-powered solutions help leaders understand the key drivers of patient and employee behavior, predict what they want and automate actions that make it faster, easier and more efficient to personalize experiences at scale. Qualtrics is a CMS-approved vendor for all required CAHPS programs, and a HITRUST-certified and FEDRAMP-compliant experience management platform, so organizations can confidently collect and analyze data knowing sensitive information is secure. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com/healthcare .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

