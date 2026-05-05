Healthcare Linen Services Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Announces the Acquisition of Texas Textile Services

ST. CHARLES, Ill., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Linen Services Group ("HLSG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), today announced the acquisition of Texas Textile Services ("TTS" or "the Company"). HLSG is a provider of mission-critical outsourced linen laundry and management services to healthcare institutions.

Texas Textile Services, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a regional provider of healthcare linen and laundry services serving hospitals and medical facilities across Texas. The company provides linen management, processing, and distribution services, including collection, laundering, sterilization support, and delivery of linens.

"This partnership represents an important step in HLSG's continued growth strategy," said Joe LaPorta, CEO and President of Healthcare Linen Services Group. "Texas Textile Services is a highly complementary business with strong customer relationships, an experienced team, and a shared commitment to delivering essential services to healthcare providers. We are excited to welcome the Company to HLSG and look forward to building on their success."

The acquisition will expand HLSG's presence in an attractive, high-growth healthcare market and provide opportunities to leverage the company's scale, operational expertise, and customer-focused approach. Texas Textile Services' established footprint in Texas, including its strategic operating footprint and long-tenured customer base comprised of many of Texas' leading healthcare providers, offers a compelling platform for continued growth in a large and resilient market.

HLSG recently also completed the acquisition of Crescent Laundry, a provider of healthcare laundry services based in Davenport, Iowa with a strong reputation for quality and customer service in its regional markets. The addition of Crescent Laundry expands HLSG's service footprint into the Iowa market and brings a high-quality processing facility into HLSG's network, enhancing overall production capabilities and service flexibility.

Together, the acquisitions underscore HLSG's commitment to expanding its service offering and delivering high-quality, dependable linen solutions to healthcare facilities nationwide.

About Healthcare Linen Services Group

Healthcare Linen Services Group is a leading provider of linen services to healthcare facilities, specializing in delivering high-quality linens and unparalleled customer service. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Healthcare Linen Services Group serves healthcare organizations across the Midwest and Southcentral market, supporting their critical operations and patient care. For additional information, please visit www.healthcarelinensg.com.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $1 billion. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 78 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $27 billion. Sterling currently has approximately $9.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

SOURCE Healthcare Linen Services Group