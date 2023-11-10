Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada to increase by USD 2.34 billion during 2024-2028; The increasing development of healthcare products with special logistics needs drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare logistics market in Canada size is expected to grow by USD 2.34 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.15% during the forecast period. The market is segmented based on Type (Non-cold chain and Cold chain), Service (Transportation and Warehousing), and Product (Pharmaceutical products and Medical devices). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS Market in Canada 2024-2028
The increasing development of healthcare products with special logistics needs drives the healthcare logistics market in Canada. The majority of medicines and medical equipment used in the country are imported from other countries. Given the safety and quality of medical devices and pharmaceutical products, the US pharma companies benefited from the similarity of regulations in the US and Canada. Furthermore, manufacturers are availing the services of logistics service providers with expertise in cold chain logistics for the transportation of new pharmaceutical products.

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the healthcare logistics market in Canada: Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Canada Post Corp., Canadian Healthcare Logistics, Cardinal Health, CEVA Logistics S A, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., i2i fulfillment, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Purolator Inc., Rogue Transportation Services Inc., Ryder System Inc., Skelton Truck Lines Inc., TFI International Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and Williams Pharmalogistics
  • Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 7.84% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The emergence of drones in healthcare logistics is an emerging healthcare logistics market trend in Canada.
  • Drones are unmanned air vehicles, which fly autonomously through remote control by a pilot.
  • Furthermore, their application to the transport sector, notably delivery operations in remote and rural areas, is increasing beyond military use.
  • Additionally, the increased use of drones for the delivery of healthcare supplies in Canada is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenge

  • The shortage of drivers resulting in higher lead time will challenge the healthcare logistics market in Canada.
  • There is a shortage of skilled truck drivers in the overall logistics market in Canada, which can result in supply chain disruptions and delayed planned expansions.
  • Moreover, with the rising geriatric population in the country, the availability of experienced drivers is also expected to reduce further in Canada.
  • This is leading to a rise in the demand-supply disparities for skilled truck drivers.

Keg Segments:

The non-cold chain segment is significant during the forecast period. The healthcare products and pharmaceuticals logistics are less complicated in transport and storage and they are not covered by cold chains. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry mostly provides non-cold chain products and services directly to hospitals, clinics, big retail drugstore chains, and wholesalers of medical supplies.

Related Reports:

The reverse logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 324.23 billion.

The global road logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 782.97 billion between 2022 and 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 3.59%.

Healthcare Logistics Market In Canada Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 2.34 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.84

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

