Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada to Record a CAGR of 6.44%, Legislative and Regulatory Changes Supporting Pharma Growth is a Key Driver - Technavio

Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2021-2025: Scope

The healthcare logistics market in Canada report covers the following areas:

Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Purolator Inc., SCI Group Inc., TFI International Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Air Canada - The company offers healthcare logistics such as AC absolute and AC pharmacair.

The company offers healthcare logistics such as AC absolute and AC pharmacair. AmerisourceBergen Corp. - The company offers refrigerated containers, namely Cocoon, under healthcare logistics.

The company offers refrigerated containers, namely Cocoon, under healthcare logistics. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. - The company offers refrigerated containers, namely Accuristix, ATS Healthcare, and MEDDS, under healthcare logistics.

The company offers refrigerated containers, namely Accuristix, ATS Healthcare, and MEDDS, under healthcare logistics. Deutsche Post AG - The company offers DHL Air Thermonet, DHL Ocean Thermonet, DHL Freight Coldchain, and DHL Medical Express for healthcare logistics.

The company offers DHL Air Thermonet, DHL Ocean Thermonet, DHL Freight Coldchain, and DHL Medical Express for healthcare logistics. FedEx Corp. - The company offers cold shipping boxes, temperature-controlled solutions, and medical shipping services for healthcare logistics.

Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge

The legislative and regulatory changes supporting pharma growth are driving the market. The Government of Canada has enforced insurance schemes to ensure basic healthcare coverage and easy payment of personal medical expenses. This will make medical care facilities more accessible and less expensive for citizens. Such regulations reduce the costs of drugs and make them more accessible to the public, thereby driving the sales of drugs.

The shortage of drivers resulting in higher lead time will challenge the healthcare logistics market in Canada. There is a shortage of skilled truck drivers in the overall logistics market in Canada, which can result in supply chain disruptions and delayed planned expansions. Moreover, with the rising geriatric population in the country, the availability of experienced drivers is also expected to reduce further in Canada. This is leading to a rise in the demand-supply disparities for skilled truck drivers.

Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Pharmaceutical Products



Medical Devices

Service

Transportation



Warehousing

Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The pharmaceutical products segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing development in biopharmaceuticals will fuel the demand for cold chain logistic networks. The growing aging population and a rising number of patients with chronic diseases in the country have increased healthcare spending in the country.

Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare logistics market growth in Canada during the next five years

Estimation of the healthcare logistics market size in Canada and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the healthcare logistics market in Canada

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare logistics market vendors in Canada

Healthcare Logistics Market In Canada Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 926.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.76 Regional analysis Canada Performing market contribution Canada at 100% Key consumer countries Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Purolator Inc., SCI Group Inc., TFI International Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Pharmaceutical products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Air Canada

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

Purolator Inc.

SCI Group Inc.

TFI International Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

