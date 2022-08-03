Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada to Record a CAGR of 6.44%, Legislative and Regulatory Changes Supporting Pharma Growth is a Key Driver - Technavio

Aug 03, 2022, 09:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare logistics market in Canada is fragmented. The vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The healthcare logistics market size in Canada is expected to grow by USD 926.56 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period.
Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2021-2025: Scope
The healthcare logistics market in Canada report covers the following areas:
- Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada Size
- Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada Trends
- Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada Industry Analysis
Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Purolator Inc., SCI Group Inc., TFI International Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Air Canada - The company offers healthcare logistics such as AC absolute and AC pharmacair.
- AmerisourceBergen Corp. - The company offers refrigerated containers, namely Cocoon, under healthcare logistics.
- Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. - The company offers refrigerated containers, namely Accuristix, ATS Healthcare, and MEDDS, under healthcare logistics.
- Deutsche Post AG - The company offers DHL Air Thermonet, DHL Ocean Thermonet, DHL Freight Coldchain, and DHL Medical Express for healthcare logistics.
- FedEx Corp. - The company offers cold shipping boxes, temperature-controlled solutions, and medical shipping services for healthcare logistics.
Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge
The legislative and regulatory changes supporting pharma growth are driving the market. The Government of Canada has enforced insurance schemes to ensure basic healthcare coverage and easy payment of personal medical expenses. This will make medical care facilities more accessible and less expensive for citizens. Such regulations reduce the costs of drugs and make them more accessible to the public, thereby driving the sales of drugs.
The shortage of drivers resulting in higher lead time will challenge the healthcare logistics market in Canada. There is a shortage of skilled truck drivers in the overall logistics market in Canada, which can result in supply chain disruptions and delayed planned expansions. Moreover, with the rising geriatric population in the country, the availability of experienced drivers is also expected to reduce further in Canada. This is leading to a rise in the demand-supply disparities for skilled truck drivers.
Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Pharmaceutical Products
- Medical Devices
- Service
- Transportation
- Warehousing
Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Product Segments
The pharmaceutical products segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing development in biopharmaceuticals will fuel the demand for cold chain logistic networks. The growing aging population and a rising number of patients with chronic diseases in the country have increased healthcare spending in the country.
Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare logistics market growth in Canada during the next five years
- Estimation of the healthcare logistics market size in Canada and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the healthcare logistics market in Canada
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare logistics market vendors in Canada
|
Healthcare Logistics Market In Canada Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 926.56 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.76
|
Regional analysis
|
Canada
|
Performing market contribution
|
Canada at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Purolator Inc., SCI Group Inc., TFI International Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Industrials Market Research Reports
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Pharmaceutical products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Air Canada
- AmerisourceBergen Corp.
- Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.
- Deutsche Post AG
- FedEx Corp.
- Kuehne Nagel International AG
- Purolator Inc.
- SCI Group Inc.
- TFI International Inc.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
