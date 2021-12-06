Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada to witness USD 926.56 Mn growth | Dominated by Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. and Deutsche Post AG | Technavio

The healthcare logistics market in Canada is driven by legislative and regulatory changes supporting pharma growth. The government of Canada has introduced various mandates in the medical and health insurance schemes to ensure basic coverage and easy payment of medical expenses. This has resulted in greater expenditure on the treatment of various diseases and disorders, which has subsequently increased the manufacturing and consumption and drugs. Consequently, the demand for healthcare logistics has grown significantly in Canada, which is driving the market growth.

In addition, the increasing development of healthcare products with special logistics needs will create new opportunities for market vendors. However, the shortage of drivers resulting in higher lead time will reduce growth potential in the market.

Some of the major healthcare logistics service providers in Canada:

Air Canada: The company offers healthcare logistics services such as AC absolute and AC pharmacair.

AmerisourceBergen Corp.: The company offers refrigerated container called the Cocoon for healthcare logistics services.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.: The company offers refrigerated containers called Accuristix, ATS Healthcare, and MEDDS for healthcare logistics services.

Deutsche Post AG: DHL Air Thermonet, DHL Ocean Thermonet, DHL Freight Coldchain, and DHL Medical Express are some of the healthcare logistics services offered by the company.

FedEx Corp.: The company offers cold shipping boxes, temperature-controlled solutions, and medical shipping services for healthcare logistics services.

Healthcare Logistics Market In Canada Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 926.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.76 Regional analysis Canada Performing market contribution Canada at 100% Key consumer countries Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Purolator Inc., SCI Group Inc., TFI International Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

