Healthcare Logistics Market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 6.09%| Legislative & Regulatory Change Supporting Pharma Growth to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The legislative and regulatory changes supporting pharma growth, the growing pharmaceutical sales, increasing development of healthcare products with special logistics needs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, managing inventory loss and increased SKUs at warehouses will challenge the growth of the market participants. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Product

Pharmaceutical Products



Medical Devices

Service

Transportation



Warehousing

Geography

US



Canada



Mexico

88% of the market's growth will originate from the US during the forecast period. The US is the key market for healthcare logistics market in North America. Market growth in the US will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing value of the US pharmaceutical exports, increasing healthcare spending, and rising aging population will facilitate the healthcare logistics market growth in the US over the forecast period.

The healthcare logistics market share growth in North America by the pharmaceutical products segment will be significant for revenue generation. The demand for biologics for more effective treatment of diseases is growing, as synthetic drugs have limitations in treating many health disorders. Therefore, the development of new biologics for the treatment of existing disorders and rare diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the pharmaceutical products segment and simultaneously boost the demand for healthcare logistics.

