Healthcare Logistics Market size in North America to grow at a CAGR of 9.34% from 2022 to 2027, Adoption of legislative and regulatory changes supporting pharma growth expected to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare logistics market size in North America is estimated to grow by USD 18.4 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices) and Service (Transportation and Warehousing). The market share growth by the pharmaceuticals segment will be significant during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical units segment showed a gradual increase in the market share with USD 13.74 billion in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) has approved 46 new drugs or new molecular entity (NME) drugs in 2021. The adoption of legislative and regulatory changes supporting pharma growth is the major driving factor for the North America healthcare logistics market. Strict regulation in the medical and pharmaceutical industry is the biggest entry barrier to the new players and the introduction of new drugs to the market. Moreover, the Government of Canada implements several compulsory health and medical insurance schemes that provide basic health care and easy payment of medical expenses for individuals. Download the Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled North America Healthcare Logistics Market 2023-2027

Healthcare Logistics Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AP Moller Maersk AS, Bollore SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Cold Chain Technologies, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Noatum Holdings SLU, Owens and Minor Inc., SEKO Logistics, UniGroup CA, United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices) and Service (Transportation and Warehousing)

Healthcare logistics market in north america - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors.

Healthcare Logistics Market In North America – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The advent of pharma 4.0 and logistics 4.0 is a major trend that fuels the North America healthcare logistics market. Technology transforms industries by integrating advanced technologies into traditional manufacturing and industrial processes. They describe the use of new digital technologies and intelligent automation in business and production processes. Moreover, these technologies help companies create connected, intelligent systems with the ultimate goal of achieving strategic and operational benefits. The emergence of advanced technologies such as 3D printing, additive manufacturing, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality, virtual reality, and big data analytics has been a positive sign of Industry 4.0. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The high cost of branded drugs is a major challenge that can majorly impede the growth of the North America healthcare logistics market. One of the major factors restraining the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, especially in the United States, is the high cost of medicines. For instance, Harvoni (ledipasvir + sofosbuvir) is a combination drug indicated for the hepatitis C virus, around USD 595 per tablet in the UK and around USD 1,500 in the US. Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Healthcare Logistics Market In North America report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the healthcare logistics market in North America between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the healthcare logistics market in North America and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the healthcare logistics market in North America across North America

across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the healthcare logistics market in North America vendors

Healthcare Logistics Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.82 Regional analysis North America Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AP Moller Maersk AS, Bollore SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Cold Chain Technologies, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Noatum Holdings SLU, Owens and Minor Inc., SEKO Logistics, UniGroup CA, United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Healthcare logistics market in North America 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Healthcare logistics market in North America 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Service

7.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 57: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 58: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 60: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 70: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 74: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 76: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 77: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 78: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 79: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 80: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 81: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Air Canada

Exhibit 82: Air Canada - Overview



Exhibit 83: Air Canada - Product / Service



Exhibit 84: Air Canada - Key offerings

12.4 AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Exhibit 85: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 AP Moller Maersk AS

Exhibit 89: AP Moller Maersk AS - Overview



Exhibit 90: AP Moller Maersk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 91: AP Moller Maersk AS - Key news



Exhibit 92: AP Moller Maersk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: AP Moller Maersk AS - Segment focus

12.6 Bollore SE

Exhibit 94: Bollore SE - Overview



Exhibit 95: Bollore SE - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Bollore SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Bollore SE - Segment focus

12.7 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 98: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 CMA CGM SA

Exhibit 103: CMA CGM SA - Overview



Exhibit 104: CMA CGM SA - Business segments



Exhibit 105: CMA CGM SA - Key news



Exhibit 106: CMA CGM SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: CMA CGM SA - Segment focus

12.9 Cold Chain Technologies

Exhibit 108: Cold Chain Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 109: Cold Chain Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Cold Chain Technologies - Key offerings

12.10 Deutsche Bahn AG

Exhibit 111: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus

12.11 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 116: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 119: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

12.12 DSV AS

Exhibit 121: DSV AS - Overview



Exhibit 122: DSV AS - Business segments



Exhibit 123: DSV AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: DSV AS - Segment focus

12.13 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 125: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Exhibit 129: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Segment focus

12.15 SEKO Logistics

Exhibit 133: SEKO Logistics - Overview



Exhibit 134: SEKO Logistics - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: SEKO Logistics - Key offerings

12.16 UniGroup CA

Exhibit 136: UniGroup CA - Overview



Exhibit 137: UniGroup CA - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: UniGroup CA - Key offerings

12.17 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 139: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

