Healthcare Logistics Market to Grow by USD 67.73 Billion during 2021-2025 | Growing Global Pharmaceutical Sales to Boost Market | Technavio

The healthcare logistics market growth is attributed to the growing global pharmaceutical sales. However, the increased complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain might hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of drones in healthcare logistics presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The growing geriatric population and new product launches are the major factors driving the market growth. There is a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases and the need for improved medical assistance. This has led to the development of new medical devices and need for efficient transportation of devices and equipment. In addition, factors such as increasing healthcare awareness and growing medicinal knowledge among the consumers due to the Internet are increasing the sales of over-the-counter drugs. By understating the consumer requirements, over-the-counter drug manufacturers are introducing specific medicine for treating minor ailments, which, in turn, is increasing their sales. As a result, the growth in pharmaceutical sales is expected to increase the demand for healthcare logistics.

"The increasing government initiatives and the rising seaborne pharmaceutical transportation will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Download a FREE Sample Analysis Report on the Healthcare Logistics Market @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41077

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, the pharmaceutical product segment accounted for the largest share of the overall revenue in 2020.

Based on service, the transportation segment held the largest share in 2020

APAC dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for healthcare logistics in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Healthcare Logistics Companies:

Air Canada

Air Canada offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which includes air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. operates business through Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The company offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which includes air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG operates business through Freight Management and Contract Logistics. The company offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which includes air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Healthcare Logistics market analysis report by product (pharmaceutical products and medical devices), service (transportation and warehousing), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)., and the segment forecasts during 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/healthcare-logistics-market-industry-analysis

Interested in Procuring This Report?

Download a FREE Sample Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market- The courier, express, and parcel market is segmented by the consumer (B2B, B2C, and C2C), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and key vendors.

To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Global Project Logistics Market- The project logistics market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors.

To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/healthcare-logistics-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio