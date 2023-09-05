Healthcare Logistics Market to increase by USD 87.9 billion during 2022 to 2027; Growing global pharmaceutical sales to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 87.9 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 11.67% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Pharmaceutical products and Medical devices), Service (Transportation and Warehousing), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2023-2027

Growing global pharmaceutical sales drives the growth of the healthcare logistics market. The market includes prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs. The growth of the global market can be attributed to factors such as the growing geriatric population and new product launches by pharmaceutical manufacturers. Furthermore, the incidence of chronic diseases and the need for improved medical assistance are increasing.

Also, with the growing number of patients, there is a dire need for advanced equipment to effectively deal with it. Additionally, increasing healthcare awareness and growing medicinal knowledge among people with the help of the Internet increases the sales of over-the-counter drugs. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the healthcare logistics market during the forecast period. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the healthcare logistics market: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies, Continental Cargo OU, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Farmasoft, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, McKesson Corp., Oximio, DB Schenker, SF Express Co. Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services

The Healthcare Logistics Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 11.12% YOY growth in 2023.

Keg Segments:

The pharmaceutical products segment will be significant during the forecast period. These products include branded drugs, generic drugs, and other vaccines. New drug approvals also drive the demand for pharmaceutical logistics. The products based on the requirements of pharmaceutical manufacturers enable logistics players to convert or set up their existing logistics or warehouse units. For instance, the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 46 new drugs or new molecular entities (NME) in 2018, which was more than the number of entities approved in 2017. Hence, factors like new product launches boost the growth of the pharmaceutical products segment of healthcare logistics during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Healthcare Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 87.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies, Continental Cargo OU, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Farmasoft, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, McKesson Corp., Oximio, DB Schenker, SF Express Co. Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

