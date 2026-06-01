Healthcare Loses People Quietly: HabitNu Launches FATHOM™, Introducing Persistence Intelligence™ for Healthcare

CHICAGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- People stop taking medications. They miss appointments. They stop responding to messages. They leave health programs. Sometimes they simply disappear from care. Most healthcare organizations do not know it is happening until months later. By then, the person may have gained weight, stopped treatment, developed complications, or abandoned goals they once felt motivated to achieve.

HabitNu Journey Twin

Today, HabitNu announced the launch of FATHOM™, the first solution from HabitNu Intelligence Labs, a new innovation team focused on helping healthcare organizations recognize when people are beginning to lose momentum and need support.

For more than a decade, HabitNu has helped people prevent diabetes, lose weight, manage chronic conditions, and build healthier habits. Along the way, the company noticed a pattern. People rarely leave all at once, and most people drift. A missed check-in becomes two, someone who was active becomes quiet; a prescription is left, stay unfulfilled, and an appointment is missed. Individually, these moments may not seem important, but together, they often tell a different story. They are early signs that someone may be struggling.

Healthcare systems collect enormous amounts of data, but understanding who is quietly drifting has remained difficult. FATHOM was built to close that gap.

HabitNu's FATHOM platform helps organizations identify people who may be heading off course while there is still time to help. It helps care teams focus attention where it matters most and gives them a better opportunity to re-engage people before they disappear from care.

"We've spent years studying what separates the people who stay engaged from the people who quietly drift away," said Sindhu Rajan, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of HabitNu. "FATHOM helps organizations see those patterns earlier and gives them an opportunity to act before it is too late."

At the heart of FATHOM is the "Journey Twin™", a living digital representation of a person's health journey. It helps create a clearer picture of where that person is today, where they may be heading, and what opportunities may help them stay on track, overcome challenges, and achieve better outcomes.

FATHOM combines four intelligence engines that help organizations understand persistence, recommend actions, learn from outcomes, and provide oversight as programs grow.

FATHOM Signals™ identifies early signs that someone may be drifting.

FATHOM Action™ recommends the next best action and the right support pathway.

FATHOM Intelligence™ learns from outcomes and continuously improves over time.

FATHOM Control™ provides governance, oversight, and accountability.

Together, these capabilities help organizations find people earlier, intervene sooner, and improve outcomes.

HabitNu will officially introduce FATHOM at the American Diabetes Association's 86th Scientific Sessions in New Orleans, June 5-8, 2026. Attendees will get their first look at how the platform helps organizations identify patient drift, recover at-risk individuals, and improve long-term engagement.

FATHOM was built around a simple belief. People rarely disappear all at once. Most drift gradually.

When organizations can see those signs sooner, they have a better chance to help people stay engaged long enough for care to work.

About HabitNu

HabitNu is a digital health company focused on behavior change, chronic disease prevention, weight management, and population health. The company operates a CDC-recognized National Diabetes Prevention Program Umbrella Hub and has spent more than a decade helping health plans, employers, healthcare organizations, and government agencies improve outcomes through evidence-based behavior change programs.

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SOURCE HabitNu