Healthcare Luminaries Alter and Satava Join Patient Innovations Advisory Board

Mr. Alter recognized the potential of Patient Innovations' OnTime Care® platform after meeting Patient Innovations Co-Founders Ken Greenberg and Dr. Akram Boutros. He was responsible for United Healthcare making an initial seed investment in the technology.

Dr. Satava was the surgeon on the project that developed the first surgical robot, which later became the DaVinci Surgical Robot.

Dr. Satava's prior positions include Professor of Surgery at Yale University, and a military appointment as Professor of Surgery at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He was a Program Manager and Senior Science Advisor at DARPA – the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. His undergraduate training was at Johns Hopkins University and medical training at Hahnemann University of Philadelphia with his internship at Cleveland Clinic and surgical residency at Mayo clinic.

During his 23 years of military surgery Dr. Satava has been an active flight surgeon, MASH surgeon for the Grenada invasion and a hospital commander during Desert Storm. He has served on the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Committee on Health, Food and Safety. He is currently a member of the Emerging Technologies, Resident Education, and Informatics committees of the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

John Tabone, Patient Innovations Chairman & CEO noted, "We're delighted to welcome Mr. Alter and Dr. Satava to our growing Advisory Board. Their proven leadership experience as well as their business and clinical insights will be invaluable as we scale Patient Innovations. I am excited, and honored, to work with both of these industry leaders."

Patient Innovations is converging technology, clinical insights and real-time provider and asset data to address the inefficiencies in patient access, healthcare delivery and compliance. Our interoperable RTLS platform manages content at scale and provides persisted datasets that drive optimal clinical workflows and insights that shape care decisions.

