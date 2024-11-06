Healthcare Management Administrators (HMA) Appoints Erik Hinniger as Chief Financial Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Management Administrators, Inc. (HMA) today announced the promotion of Erik Hinniger to Chief Financial Officer. In this new role, Hinniger will continue to lead the Finance and Accounting teams, and will report to President and CEO of HMA, Aadam Hussain.

Over the past seven years, Hinniger has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to HMA's values and goals, as well as the success of our partners. With his outstanding leadership, strategic vision, and dedication, Hinniger will significantly influence HMA's growth and evolution.

"Erik's financial leadership has been instrumental in helping HMA establish and maintain its position as a preeminent and trusted TPA. His sharp intellect and pragmatic approach will continue to be great assets for HMA in this new role," said HMA President and CEO, Aadam Hussain.

Before joining HMA, Hinniger held various Corporate Finance leadership roles at Boeing Capital Corporation and Amway. Hinniger graduated from Claremont McKenna College with a B.A. in Economics and Political Science.

About Healthcare Management Administrators

HMA is Proving What's Possible in Healthcare®. Our team of caring experts design and deliver high-quality, innovative, and affordable health plans for self-funded employers. We are the value-oriented partner employers trust to protect two of their most important assets, their people and their health plan dollars. With nearly 40 years of industry experience and a team of proactive, highly skilled professionals, we help employers improve their bottom line. We call this "Winning Together" because we're on the same side and share the same goals – healthier outcomes for members at the best possible value. To learn more, visit www.accesshma.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Healthcare Management Administrators, Inc.