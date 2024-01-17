Healthcare Management Administrators Names Aadam Hussain as Chief Executive Officer and President

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Management Administrators is pleased to welcome Aadam Hussain as its next president and chief executive officer to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

"I look forward to leading HMA through their next phase of growth. The continued momentum as an organization is a testament to the creativity, service and partnership the team brings to their customers every day." – Aadam Hussain Post this Healthcare Management Administrators Aadam Hussain

Hussain comes to HMA from Cambia Health Solutions where he served as interim President of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, and SVP of consumer health solutions and partnerships, leading the companies' long-term member engagement strategy. Hussain brings extensive healthcare experience to the role with a career spanning nearly two decades that focused on M&A integration, strategic planning, investing, and scaling businesses. Prior to Cambia, he held numerous executive level roles with Change Healthcare, a healthcare technology company, and Health Evolution Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm.

Hussain will succeed Lindsay Harris, who has been appointed chief commercial officer at Cambia Health Solutions, and who served as HMA's leader since 2020.

"Aadam's appointment will bring new perspectives and a commitment to understanding HMA's customers, broker partners and member priorities," said Lindsay Harris, former President, and CEO. "As I hand over the reins, I am confident that HMA will continue to maintain its strong culture and is well poised for its next chapter of growth under Aadam's leadership."

"I look forward to embracing the core values that HMA has established and that are foundational to everything the team has achieved for our customers," Hussain says. "HMA has built a strong reputation in the self-funded market as being an innovative partner and I will ensure we remain agile and flexible to fuel innovation and growth. The future is bright as we look to expand our market and deliver on what matters most for members."

Hussain graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in History. He serves on the boards of the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) Foundation and the American Cancer Society of Oregon and Southwest Washington and is based on Portland, OR.

About Healthcare Management Administrators

HMA is Proving What's Possible in Healthcare®. Our team of caring experts design and deliver high-quality, innovative, and affordable health plans for self-funded employers. We are the value-oriented partner employers trust to protect two of their most important assets, their people and their health plan dollars. With over 30 years of industry experience and a team of proactive, highly skilled professionals, we help employers improve their bottom-line. We call this "Winning Together" because we're on the same side and share the same goals – healthier outcomes for members at the best possible value. To learn more, visit www.accesshma.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Healthcare Management Administrators, Inc.