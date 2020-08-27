Healthcare Management Administrators Names Lindsay Harris as New President

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Management Administrators, Inc. (HMA), a pioneer in self-funded health benefit programs and one of the nation's largest third-party administrators, today announced Lindsay Harris as the company's new president.

Harris has been an integral part of HMA for 12 years, serving in market-facing, strategy, and operational leadership roles, and most recently as interim president and chief growth officer. She has been instrumental in accelerating HMA's topline revenue growth more than 40% since 2015 while driving significant innovation through the development of new products that lower costs and help members navigate healthcare. This year, HMA launched its Foundation product aimed at employers looking for high-value and low-cost health plans and developed its Open Arms program to provide members with immediate access to mental health services.

"Employers are facing unprecedented headwinds in caring for their employees and driving profitable strategies amidst the pandemic," said Lindsay Harris, HMA's new president. "HMA provides the flexibility and innovative solutions to help businesses overcome today's challenges. I'm honored to lead our team forward in service to our customers and in pursuit of strategies that allow us to win together."

HMA has been dedicated to serving the needs of self-funded employers for over 30 years. HMA pairs the largest network in the Northwest with innovative products and services and a relentless focus on customer service. As a result, since 2017 HMA has achieved 97% client retention and membership growth of 25%.

"Our team is constantly looking for ways to serve our customers more effectively," said Harris. "It's a privilege to work with such a dedicated group of people who care deeply about making healthcare easier for members and employers."

Since 2001, HMA has been owned by Cambia Health Solutions, a Portland, Oregon-based organization that provides HMA with the financial stability and strategic partnerships that help ensure long-term success.

"Cambia has been part of the Northwest for over 100 years, combining a century of experience with a startup mindset of working to nimbly transform healthcare for people," said Angela Dowling, Cambia's chief revenue officer. "HMA is a key part of our strategy to meet the needs of local employers. I'm excited to have Lindsay take the helm, and know that she will lead the company to even greater success in service to our customers.

With more than 20 years of experience in health care financing, Harris has held a variety of program management, program evaluation, and consulting positions with organizations such as Premera Blue Cross, Mathematica Policy Research, and the Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality at the Department of Health and Human Services. She currently serves as vice-chair of the Community Board of Pacific Medical Centers in Seattle, is a member of the Self-Insurance Institute of America's (SIIA's) Industry Certification Task Force, and serves on TPA advisory councils for several stop loss carriers.

Harris holds a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and a minor in Psychology from Knox College, graduating Phi Beta Kappa/Magna Cum Laude, and a Masters' Degree of Public Policy with a focus on Health Policy and Program Evaluation from Georgetown University. She succeeds Steve Suter, who served as president since 2016.

About Healthcare Management Administrators, Inc.

HMA is Proving What's Possible in Healthcare®. Our team of caring experts design and deliver high-quality, innovative, and affordable health plans for self-funded employers. We are the service-oriented partner employers trust to protect two of their most important assets; their people and their health plan dollars. With over 30 years of industry experience and a team of proactive, highly-skilled professionals, we help employers improve their bottom-line. We call this "Winning Together" because we're on the same side and share the same goals – healthier outcomes for members at the best possible value. To learn more, visit www.accesshma.com.

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming healthcare. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically-sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches over 80 million Americans nationwide, including more than three million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/cambia .

