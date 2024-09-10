Healthcare Marketing Expert Dave Mastovich Unveils Strategies to Enhance Patient Care and Drive Industry Growth

PITTSBURGH and LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare providers and their patients usually don't realize how much healthcare marketing helps them both.

"The breakthrough for healthcare services comes from systematic referral source marketing, which is about reaching, connecting, and engaging with prospective referral sources—something that is not yet common practice," says Dave Mastovich, CEO and founder of MASSolutions, a strategic marketing consultancy.

In his new book, No Bullsh!t Marketing, 17 Contrarian Ways to Increase Referrals for Healthcare Services (2024, Indie Books International), Mastovich begins by outlining the six target audiences that matter in healthcare marketing and why it's important to listen to each one.

"My definition of real marketing is finding out what your current and prospective customers want, developing it, giving it to them when and where they want it, at a price they're willing to pay, and then telling them about it again and again," says Mastovich.

He says the problem is that most marketing focuses on the last part, telling people about it over and over again. Instead, healthcare service providers should approach six key target groups with a tailored approach:

Current customers. This group includes patients of healthcare providers, members in health plans, residents in care facilities, and others who are directly receiving healthcare services. Communication here is focused on trust building, providing health education, and encouraging retention and positive word-of-mouth.

Prospective or potential customers: These are the individuals actively seeking healthcare options. It's crucial to understand their needs and concerns to effectively position your services as their best choice. Engage with them and show them that their needs are your priority.

Current employees: Your healthcare professionals and support staff are the backbone of service delivery. Engaging them is crucial and involves internal communication that fosters a supportive culture and recognizes their hard work and dedication.

Potential employees: Given the competition for top talent in healthcare, attracting potential employees means showcasing an attractive culture, clear career progression, and the value of their work toward a greater mission in the community.

Current referral sources: These are the partners who trust you enough to refer patients to you, such as other physicians, healthcare organizations, social services, and case managers. Your communication with them must reaffirm your commitment to quality care and keep them informed on your latest services and successes.

Potential referral sources: A systematic marketing approach is needed with people who can refer to you. Articulate unique selling points and demonstrate successful outcomes to engage potential referrers.

Mastovich says the field of healthcare services marketing offers every organization the opportunity to flourish and expand.

Employees are the first line of brand ambassadors. The goal is to turn employees into de facto members of your marketing team and to recruit new talent that also values the company's culture.

"The key is cultivating an environment so enriching that they feel compelled to tell others about what they do and leaving is the last thing on their minds."

Mastovich states that with successful referral resource marketing, healthcare services practices have replaced the attitude that "We have always done it this way" with "We do it this way because it works, is efficient, and puts our patients first.'

His experience is that healthcare marketing helps patients, providers and the bottom line all at the same time.

"The growth of healthcare services is directly tied to how well providers are informed about available offerings. Without ongoing referral source marketing, many healthcare practitioners might miss the chance to prescribe services that could benefit their patients. When providers are aware of these options, they can better serve their patients, and in turn, help the service providers grow," says Mastovich. "It enhances patient care and drives success for all involved."

Known for driving growth through innovative marketing solutions and creative storytelling, Mastovich is a prolific content creator featured in over 200 media outlets. His blog and podcast have over 500 episodes.

"Challenging the status quo became my modus operandi," says Mastovich. "No bullsh!t marketing is about having the courage to dismantle the machinery of mediocrity and replace it with something extraordinary."

Mastovich operates MASSolutions between Pittsburgh, PA, and Long Beach, CA offices. His commitment to marketing excellence and memorable storytelling inspires businesses to achieve their full potential.

