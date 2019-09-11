Healthcare Meets Electronics: IDTechEx Event Assesses the Opportunities

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registrations for the inaugural Healthcare Sensors Innovation event in Cambridge on 25-26 September is exceeding all expectations and nears venue capacity. The event is successfully bringing together the linchpins of the healthcare industry with the electronics industry to explore the opportunity in two specific areas: point of care diagnostics and continuous monitoring.

The event addresses the needs and opportunities for faster diagnosis, remote monitoring and treatment and the opportunity for new revenue streams, alongside the progress of the enabling technologies including biosensors, flexible electronics, low power electronics and connectivity.

Attendees include pillars of the healthcare industry such as AstraZeneca, GSK, Baxter Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Smith & Nephew, W.L. Gore and LifeScan.

Uniquely these organizations are brought together with those in electronics and electronics materials, including Analog Devices, Philips, STMicroelectronics, Samsung, Sun Chemical, Maxim Integrated, Molex, Nissha, Henkel, and many others.

Nadia Tsao, Senior Technology Analyst who runs the Life Sciences research practice at IDTechEx, reports, "The success of this event is down to its focus on two core growth areas: continuous monitoring and point-of-care diagnostics. With aging populations, shortage of medical staff, and the need to rapidly diagnose and treat based on accurate measurement data, this event focuses on pragmatic applications of technology innovations that are occurring now, such as the $7.5 billion electronic skin patches market."

The event will be held at Clare College, part of the University of Cambridge. Cambridge was selected for the event location due to the large number of healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the area and many world leaders in electronics have significant development bases there.

Healthcare Sensor Innovations is market led and analyst driven, meaning that industry analysts IDTechEx have devised the event based on showcasing market challenges and needs and how they are being addressed. Learn more and register now at www.HealthcareSensorInnovations.com

