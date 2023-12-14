Healthcare Middleware Market worth $6.76 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Healthcare Middleware Market - By Type (Communication Middleware (Message-oriented Middleware, Multifunction Communication Middleware, Remote Procedure Calls), Platform Middleware (Application Servers, Web Portals and Servers, Database Middleware), Integration (Enterprise Service Bus, Other Integration Middleware)), By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud-based, Hybrid Models), By Application (Clinical Applications, Financial Applications, Operational and Administrative Applications), By End-user (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Life Science Organizations, Clinical Laboratories)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Healthcare Middleware Market is valued at US$ 2.99 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 6.76 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.66% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Healthcare Middleware Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 2.99 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 6.76 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 9.66% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type, By Deployment Model, By Application, By End-user Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea Competitive Landscape Corepoint Health (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), InterSystems Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), Red Hat (US), Software AG (Germany), TIBCO Software (US), Ascom (Switzerland), Informatica (US), Zoeticx, Inc. (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation and Others.

Free PDF Report Brochure: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2280

Middleware is software that delivers services to software applications that operating systems do not provide. Middleware orchestrates the interaction of various applications running on disparate computing systems. Middleware software is an intermediary vital to enterprise application integration (EAI) in complicated domains such as healthcare. EAI is critical for healthcare organizations because it allows apps with diverse functions to communicate and share data.

The healthcare middleware market is critical to modernizing and optimizing the digital landscape of the healthcare business. Healthcare middleware allows seamless data interchange and communication by acting as a bridge between numerous dissimilar systems, devices, and applications. This is critical for improving interoperability between electronic health record (EHR) systems, medical devices, clinical applications, and administrative platforms. Moreover, an increase in investments aimed at resolving data interoperability difficulties in the healthcare industry, as well as an increase in demand for data interoperability across the different platforms utilized in smart healthcare, are additional major considerations for the global healthcare middleware market.

List of Prominent Players in the Healthcare Middleware Market:

Corepoint Health (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Fujitsu ( Japan )

) IBM Corporation (US)

InterSystems Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Orion Health ( New Zealand )

) Red Hat (US)

Software AG ( Germany )

) TIBCO Software (US)

Ascom ( Switzerland )

) Informatica (US)

Zoeticx, Inc. (US)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

McKesson Corporation

Others

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The increased integration of electronic devices in the healthcare system, such as mobile phones and laptop computers, is driving the rise of healthcare applications in the healthcare middleware market. Other factors driving demand for healthcare middleware include the necessity for data interoperability, an increase in the use of big data, and a significant increase in healthcare investments.

Furthermore, increased demand for middleware solutions for clinical data auto-verification and reanalyzing data correctness boosts demand for healthcare middleware. Moreover, some of the biggest businesses in this industry have taken the lead while attempting to establish their market through innovative marketing methods.

Challenges:

The healthcare industry's huge network of advanced technologies and medical equipment comprises a significant number of hospitals, labs, and clinical centres. Every day, these machines and gadgets generate massive amounts of data. It contains a wide variety of data, such as doctor's prescriptions, test results, research findings, and personal medical information. However, the majority of this data is disorganized and disconnected, and it differs greatly between companies. There may be significant variances in data processing and administration even within the same organization.

Regional Trends:

The North America Healthcare Middleware Market is expected to record a major market revenue share, and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The availability of established healthcare IT infrastructure, widespread use of electronic health records systems, and tight interoperability laws (such as the ONC's interoperability rules) are projected to boost demand for middleware solutions. Furthermore, there is a wealth of patient data available in the United States.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have stored years of research and development data in medical databases for easy access. At the same time, payers and providers have digitised patient information for the past ten years. The healthcare middleware market is further propelled by the region's focus on value-based care and the requirement to integrate data from diverse sources, such as wearable devices and telehealth platforms.

Curious About This Latest Version Of The Report? Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2280

Recent Developments:

In April 2023 , The strategic partnership between Microsoft Corp. and Epic was extended in order to facilitate the advancement and integration of generative AI in the healthcare industry. Integrating Epic's industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) software with the scalability and capability of Azure OpenAI Service1 will accomplish this. Through the agreement, the alliance was expanded to include support for enterprises managing Epic environments on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

, The strategic partnership between Microsoft Corp. and Epic was extended in order to facilitate the advancement and integration of generative AI in the healthcare industry. Integrating Epic's industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) software with the scalability and capability of Azure OpenAI Service1 will accomplish this. Through the agreement, the alliance was expanded to include support for enterprises managing Epic environments on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. In Sept 2023 , Oracle announced several important improvements to its healthcare products as part of its ongoing effort to create a technological ecosystem that is open and integrated. These updates aim to assist healthcare companies in enhancing patient care, optimizing clinical expertise, and reducing costs. The additions comprised novel cloud-based electronic health record ( EHR ) functionalities , generative artificial intelligence (AI) services, publicly accessible Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and improvements to the back office specifically tailored for the healthcare sector.

Segmentation of Healthcare Middleware Market-

By Type-

Communication Middleware Message-oriented Middleware Multifunction Communication Middleware Remote Procedure Calls

Platform Middleware Application Servers Web Portals and Servers Database Middleware

Integration Enterprise Service Bus Other Integration Middleware



By Deployment Model-

On-premises

Cloud-based

Hybrid Models

By Application-

Clinical Applications

Financial Applications

Operational and Administrative Applications

By End-user-

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Life Science Organizations

Clinical Laboratories

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

For More Customization: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2280

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Healthcare Middleware market

To receive an industry overview and future trends in the global Healthcare Middleware market

To analyze the Healthcare Middleware market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Healthcare Middleware market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisitions in the global Healthcare Middleware market industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Pharma 4.0 Market

Hospital-At-Home Market

eConsent In Healthcare Market

Healthcare ERP Market

mHealth Solutions Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis of key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: [email protected]

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd