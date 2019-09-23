Healthcare Organizations Join To Create A New Healthcare Association

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations with decades worth of experience providing healthcare service throughout New York State, the greater tri-state area and beyond, are proud to join and form a new Independent Practice Association named Polaris Healthcare IPA. Associated providers currently include the following services; home health care, assisted living communities, adult day care, outpatient rehab, psychological services and long-term care pharmacy. Plans for additional members will be announced in the near future as well, bringing with them even greater access to care under the Polaris Healthcare association.

Polaris Healthcare is committed to improving the overall health and wellbeing of Americans by connecting the general public with comprehensive quality care providers and services in a cost-effective and compassionate manner. Affiliated providers deliver exceptional customer service and clinical expertise. They are dedicated to patient safety, client confidentiality and resident satisfaction- all while exceeding expectations. Polaris Healthcare-affiliated providers inspire hope and contribute to the health and wellbeing of their clients by providing the best care to every life they touch through a continuum of integrated clinical practice, education and research.

Polaris Healthcare will be led by CEO Neil Zelman, a long-time champion of better and more accessible quality care for everyone, who has been at the head of several large healthcare organizations for over two decades. At a recent event announcing the formation of Polaris Healthcare, Mr. Zelman said, "The idea of Polaris Healthcare is one that I've dreamed of for a very long time. I'm excited for what's in store for all of our members and affiliates as we move towards this massive collaboration but more importantly, for the thousands of clients we are privileged to serve."

To learn more about Polaris Healthcare and its affiliates, please visit www.polarishcs.com or reach out to Bassie Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer of Polaris Healthcare, by emailing bfriedman@polarishcs.com or calling 845-596-8193.

Polaris Healthcare

845-596-8193

bfriedman@polarishcs.com

SOURCE Polaris Healthcare IPA

