Healthcare Payer Solution Global Market Report 2023: Rising Insurance Enrolments Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Payer Solution Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare payer solution market is expected to grow from $37.32 billion in 2022 to $41.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The healthcare payer solution market is expected to reach $58.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Rising insurance enrolments are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare payer solutions market going forward. Insurance enrolment is the procedure through which a qualified applicant registers with the insurance provider and becomes a member of the plan. Healthcare payer solutions in the insurance market provide solid enterprise core administration and claims management platform solutions that enable and inspire expansion, innovation, and cost savings for payer organisations across a wide range of business lines.

For instance, according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a US-based Department of Health and Human Services that provides health coverage to people through Medicare, and Medicaid, in the USA, more than 13.6 million Americans signed up for health insurance coverage for 2022 through HealthCare.gov and State-based Marketplaces marking 92% of those who registered for plans until December 15, 2021. Therefore, the rising insurance enrolments are driving the demand for the healthcare payer solutions market.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare payer solutions market. Major companies operating in the healthcare payer solutions market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their business position. For instance, in March 2022, IMAT Solutions, a US-baseddelivering innovative, real-time, healthcare data management and population health reporting solutions, launched new product that tackles the gathering, aggregation, dissemination, and reporting of healthcare data.The new technologies and services will enable payers, statewide organisations, and HIEs to benefit from IMAT's new clustering and SaaS-based solutions, in addition to the company's new NCQA Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) designation.



In September 2022, Zelis, a US-based healthcare and financial technology growth company acquired Payer Compass for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Zelis and Payer Compass will work as a single organization to develop cutting-edge claims management solutions and have a bigger impact on the complexity and rising costs of healthcare. Payer Compass is a US-based healthcare industry provider of reimbursement and claims pricing, administration, and processing solutions.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare payer solution market in 2022. The regions covered in healthcare payer solution report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the healthcare payer solution market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for healthcare payer solution? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The healthcare payer solution market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

1) By Services: Business Process Outsourcing Services; Information Technology Outsourcing Services; Knowledge Process Outsourcing Services

2) By Application: Pharmacy Audit And Analysis Systems; Claims Management Services; Fraud Management Services; Computer-assisted Coding (CAC) Systems; Member Eligibility Management Services; Provider Network Management Services; Payment Management Services; Customer Relationship Management Services; Medical Document Management Services; General Ledger And Payroll Management

3) By End User: Private Provider; Public Provider



