Healthcare Payment Platform Rebrands to FeatherPay

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Feather, an Atlanta-based fintech startup focused on healthcare, announces its rebranding to FeatherPay, the namesake of its flagship payments product.

"As is common in the early stages of a business, we went to the market exploring several problems to address. In a relatively short period, it became clear that there are significant challenges in healthcare payments for providers, and that our approach from a product perspective is both powerful and unique. Our early customers are confirming that. Renaming the company to FeatherPay will better represent our core strategic intent and will make it easier to recognize who we are and what we do for our provider customers and the broader market in general," said Craig Haynor, co-founder and CEO of FeatherPay.

About FeatherPay

FeatherPay is a payment platform that offers patients total flexibility in how they pay for care. FeatherPay gives providers access to multiple payment options and the ability to combine those seamlessly in a single transaction, all delivered in a consumer-friendly user experience that works in person, remotely, and contactless on any digital device.

Using FeatherPay, healthcare providers can improve revenue performance through greater adoption of treatment plans as well as streamline their administrative operations, all while reducing unpaid patient liabilities. Most importantly, patients can more comfortably afford higher levels of care, helping them live happier and healthier lives.

