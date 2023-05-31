Healthcare Physician Practice Management Veteran Cathy Gallegos Joins Viewgol as Director, Practice Management Solutions

Gallegos to Play a Key Role in Expanding Viewgol's Service Offerings and Custom RCM Solutions

FRISCO, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewgol , a healthcare RCM data, analytics, software, and services company, proudly announces the addition of Cathy Gallegos to its team as Director, Practice Management Solutions. With her extensive expertise in healthcare revenue cycle management, Gallegos is set to significantly impact Viewgol's capacity to support NextGen clients and other physician practice management software users in implementing and optimizing their practice management software and supporting technologies for healthcare organizations of all sizes.

Cathy Gallegos, Director, Practice Management Solutions, Viewgol - Cathy Gallegos is a healthcare veteran with extensive RCM expertise and notable success in practice management, honed over decades in key roles at NextGen and other healthcare organizations.

Gallegos brings decades of experience in patient engagement, patient access, practice operations, revenue cycle management, compliance, software integration, and implementation. She has held significant positions in numerous organizations, accumulating unique insights through her hands-on work with various medical practices, hospitals, and Integrated Delivery Networks (IDN). This experience equips her with a deep understanding of physician-based organizations' challenges in managing their practice operations and revenue cycle management.

Gallegos's career highlights include a 15-year tenure at NextGen Healthcare, where she worked with more than 250 clients in implementing, integrating, training, and optimizing their Enterprise Practice Management (EPM) platform. She also led numerous user conference educational sessions, consistently drawing standing-room-only audiences. Gallegos then transitioned back to the client side, supporting large-scale medical practices, such as West Dermatology, providing managed care contract support. Her roles at US Fertility and West Dermatology further diversified her comprehensive background in the field.

Reid Storch, CRO of Viewgol, said, "Welcoming Cathy to the team is a testament to Viewgol's commitment to providing comprehensive practice management implementation, integration, and support. Cathy is one of the most thorough and detailed-oriented professionals I know and is already contributing significantly to our clients' success. Her passion for listening, understanding client struggles, and looking for ways to improve aligns with Viewgol's value-based management approach."

Viewgol is dedicated to making practice management software and RCM data accessible, actionable, and relevant for healthcare organizations of all sizes and specialties. By leveraging Viewgol's suite of tools, services, and industry experts, Gallegos will play a crucial role in helping clients who are seeking expert NextGen best practices; and by conducting assessments, managed care contract analysis, reporting, and special projects. Viewgol improves its clients' RCM operations to achieve better financial and clinical outcomes and enable them to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

"I believe that Viewgol Analytics and business intelligence will make our clients better. To join this team and have the opportunity to work with these superheroes – Reid, Renee, Kristen, Doug, Mark, Harry, and everyone – it's very exciting," said Gallegos. She is focused on empowering clients to enhance their understanding and proficiency in optimizing their practice management software and RCM processes, ultimately leading to increased financial performance, streamlined operations, and better patient experience.

About Viewgol

Viewgol is a healthcare RCM data, advisory, software, and services company committed to creating RCM Heroes by making RCM data accessible, actionable, and relevant. Catering to healthcare organizations of all sizes and specialties, Viewgol offers in-depth products and services designed to address RCM challenges and uncover growth opportunities. Viewgol's primary products, Analytics, Engage, and Comprehensive, provide solutions to RCM problems. At the same time, the business intelligence team detects issues and offers customized solutions by examining every aspect of an organization's RCM process. For more information, visit Viewgol.com .

Media Contact:

Jeremy Gallas

Senior Director, Marketing

Viewgol

[email protected]

(855) 477-9947

SOURCE Viewgol