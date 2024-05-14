Healthcare Pioneers Medically Home Group and Siemens Healthineers Forge a Collaboration to Enhance Capabilities for Providing Advanced Patient Care at Home

New collaboration will bring more services to patients and enable healthcare systems to deliver high quality care to patients in their own homes.

BOSTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medically Home Group, the leading company in developing and operationalizing decentralized care to the home for patients with serious, complex, or high-risk illness, together with Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company committed to increasing patient access to quality healthcare, are collaborating to expand the growing movement of providing advanced medical care to patients in their homes.

"We share a vision for advanced healthcare, where patients' preferences to be cared for at home are being met in innovative new ways. There is no more fitting partner than Siemens Healthineers to bring meaningful insight, technology, and established healthcare relationships to this patient-centric movement," said Raphael Rakowski, executive chairperson of Medically Home Group.

Siemens Healthineers, with strong partnerships with health systems across the country, offers proven technologies that complement Medically Home's strong strategic customer and partner base and differentiated network of 18 services available 24/7 that support high-acuity care in the home.

"Siemens Healthineers is collaborating with Medically Home to enable health systems to create smartly connected systems of care while redefining what's possible for outpatient care delivery. Through our combined capabilities and expertise, we hope to transform the way patients receive acute care at home, beginning with trusted technology they already are familiar seeing in hospitals," said Francois Nolte, head of Global Networked Care, Siemens Healthineers.

New programs health systems can design for their patient-at-home programs utilizing Medically Home and Siemens Healthineers capabilities could include:

In home diagnostics: Expanding the range of advanced diagnostic services available to patients at home including ultrasound, mobile CT capabilities, and lab-quality blood analysis.

Data coordination: Drawing insights from millions of data points to inform AI-powered algorithms and enhance machine learning capabilities, enriching Medically Home's proprietary technology platform, the Cesia Continuum®. Coordinated healthcare data and insights could further inform decisions regarding optimal care sites and personalized care plans for patients.

Medically Home operates a decentralized care model for patients with serious or complex illnesses in partnership with health systems, physician groups, and payers to safely provide emergency and hospital-level care for their patients at home. Medically Home provides all that is needed including the clinical protocols, reimbursement model, platform technology, and fulfillment of the clinical services required for partners to deliver care in the home. For more information visit www.medicallyhome.com.

