Healthcare Platform Prepares Medical Professionals for Travel Assignments

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals across the country are stretched thin because of the newest COVID-19 variant, Omicron. As facilities are searching for additional healthcare professionals, Fusion Marketplace is working to provide hospitals with quality professionals by connecting them to healthcare staffing agencies.

As this shortage continues, many healthcare workers are making the transition into traveling, but there are specific things needed in order to have a successful career as a medical traveler. Experienced travel nurses like Kenzy B. know how tough it can be to get into medical traveling for the first time. Her advice is to do your homework and be prepared.

"It's important to do your research on travel companies, learn what you are comfortable with as far as hospital size and trauma level, don't quit your permanent job until you have signed a contract and know who your on-site resources are," ER nurse Kenzy said.

Healthcare travelers are also flexible. The most successful travelers go where the needs are, and adapt at each location. The nature of medical traveling can be high intensity as well as high reward. Travelers have the flexibility to take time off in between contracts as to not create burnout.

"Remember to take time off to do the things you enjoy during your assignment so you don't get burnt out," said Kortez K., a long-term care CNA. "Make sure to live your best life and enjoy the perks of being a travel nurse, like the new places to explore and new people to meet."

As the healthcare industry continues to have a high demand for workers, beginning a career as a traveler still comes with a list of requirements. Previous experience in the field and strong references are common among each position. Each requirement ensures the healthcare traveler can easily transition into their new environment.

Fusion Marketplace is the ideal hub for all traveling medical professionals. The platform has resources including relevant eBooks, ratings and reviews of recruiters, and ways to find housing at new assignments. Healthcare professionals who are ready to take the leap into medical traveling can browse jobs all over the country at fusionmarketplace.com.

About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com.

Media Contact:

Leah Kemple

877.230.3885

[email protected]

SOURCE Fusion Marketplace