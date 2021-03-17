Healthcare practices using PatientPop recovered from COVID-19 losses far sooner than a national average

For patient health and practice survival, local care delivery had to continue as regularly as possible, as soon as possible. For practices already equipped for the transition to a digital patient experience, that return was faster.

"Our data shows healthcare practices that had already adopted and implemented our practice growth platform were at a measurable advantage to return to pre-COVID-19 levels," said Luke Kervin, PatientPop Co-CEO and Co-founder.

In March 2020, appointment volume at PatientPop practices dropped 56 percent from a pre-COVID baseline, typical for practices nationwide. However, practices using PatientPop returned to the pre-COVID appointment baseline just 10 weeks later.

This return to normal appointment volume occurred 14 weeks before a national average of practices reached a pre-COVID baseline of patient visits, based on visit information from a Commonwealth Fund report .

"Once PatientPop practices returned to the baseline, they also showed a consistent, steady pattern of appointment volume growth," said Kervin. "From August 2020 onward, PatientPop practices performed 20 percent or more above the pre-COVID appointment baseline for 9 of 10 weeks."

The practices using PatientPop had access to a telehealth solution, along with other features that enabled greater levels of convenience and communication to patients about practice operations and safety protocols. In addition, PatientPop online scheduling made it easier for patients to book appointments, including telehealth when applicable, receive automated appointment reminders via email and text messaging, and share feedback with healthcare providers during a time of increased anxiety and trepidation.

"Practices could also quickly identify their business strengths and gaps, with performance insights into provider reputation and online patient acquisition," said Kervin. "These are all regular features of the platform, but during this pandemic, practices making the most of digital technologies were better positioned to survive the crisis and thrive in the future."

To find out more about the digital transformation of healthcare and how PatientPop practices returned faster to pre-COVID appointment levels, visit the PatientPop blog .

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. To learn how PatientPop is driving the healthcare industry's practice growth category, visit patientpop.com .

Data Methodology

PatientPop appointment data is based on 3,266 healthcare providers on the PatientPop platform from before February 2020 up to the week of October 4, 2020, including online booking and appointments made over the phone. National average visit data was collected from the Commonwealth Fund Study , which was published on October 15, 2020.

Contact:

Tribe Builder Media

Danielle Sabrina

929-367-8993

[email protected]

SOURCE PatientPop

Related Links

http://patientpop.com

