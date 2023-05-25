Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size Will Surpass $30.71 Bn by 2028, The Market to Witness Huge Growth More than 22% in Next 5 Years- Arizton

25 May, 2023, 13:55 ET
CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the healthcare predictive analytics market will grow at a CAGR of 22.23% from 2022-2028.
309 – Pages
Healthcare costs have surged, and the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the inflation of healthcare expenses worldwide. Limited access to quality healthcare due to financial constraints is prevalent in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). COVID-19 has expedited various existing and emerging healthcare trends, particularly regarding health equity and environmental sustainability. Furthermore, healthcare executives globally are focused on shifting consumer preferences and behavior, integrating life sciences with the healthcare sector, rapidly advancing digital health technologies, introducing new talent and care delivery models, and implementing clinical innovation. Emerging technological applications like big data and advanced analytics are empowering health systems. Predictive analytics significantly improves patient management and ensures that treatments or surgical interventions are performed optimally. Likewise, the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing can aid doctors in continuously monitoring a patient's vital signs.
Predictive analytics has provided its value in hospital settings and at home by preventing patients from backsliding into a need for acute care. After a hospital stay, many patients are discharged without long-term health monitoring, leaving them at risk of adverse events and hospital readmissions that could have been avoided with appropriate preventative measures. Among the frail and elderly, falls at home are particularly common and a leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries. It presents another opportunity for predictive analytics to transform a reactive healthcare approach into a proactive one.
Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 30.71 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 9.21 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
22.23 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Delivery Mode, Application, End-user, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Increasing Importance of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare
· Digital Transformation in Healthcare
· Growing Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs Predictive Analytics
· Availability of Abundant Patient Data Encouraging Usage of Predictive Analytics
The availability of abundant patient data is encouraging the usage of predictive analytics in healthcare and boosts the growth of the healthcare predictive analytics market. Predictive analytics uses data mining, machine learning, and statistical techniques to identify patterns and trends that can help diagnose illnesses, identify risk factors, and predict health outcomes. This data can also identify high-risk patients, suggest interventions, and provide insights for improving patient care. By leveraging this data, healthcare professionals can make more informed decisions, leading to better outcomes and improved patient safety. Additionally, predictive analytics can help health organizations improve efficiency and decrease costs by reducing unnecessary testing and treatment. The availability of abundant patient data pushes healthcare organizations to adopt predictive analytics technology and use it to its fullest potential.
Predictive AI Enhancing Patient Care and Health Outcomes
Predictive AI in healthcare is an emerging field that utilizes artificial intelligence to assist healthcare providers in making informed decisions regarding patient care. By analyzing extensive data from various sources, predictive AI offers valuable insights into a patient's condition, treatment history, and other relevant information, enabling healthcare professionals to anticipate health issues and create targeted treatment plans. Integrating AI into patient care enhances diagnostic accuracy, treatment efficacy, patient outcomes, and cost reduction. Moreover, predictive AI can identify potential disease risk factors and provide early indications of health problems. AI can analyze patient records in healthcare predictive analytics to predict the probability of specific disorders and illnesses. Recent research has demonstrated AI's capability to detect challenging-to-identify and diagnose conditions, including rare genetic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.
Predictive Analytics in Home Health
Predictive analytics in home health utilizes data-driven models and algorithms to anticipate and forecast future health outcomes and risks. These analytical techniques are commonly employed by clinicians, administrators, providers, and health plans in the home healthcare setting to identify and mitigate potential risks. By leveraging predictive analytics, healthcare providers can make more informed decisions regarding patient care, leading to improved care quality and outcomes. Predictive analytics aids in identifying patients who are likely to require higher levels of care or additional services, pinpointing individuals who may benefit from personalized treatments, evaluating the impact of interventions on treatment outcomes, and enhancing communication between providers and patients. Furthermore, predictive analytics can assess outcomes such as mortality, readmission, and healthcare costs, providing valuable insights for optimizing care delivery.
Increasing Importance of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare
The increasing importance of the healthcare predictive analytics market is projected to support the healthcare analytics industry. Predictive analytics helps healthcare practitioners identify potential health issues and take preventive action before it is too late, thus providing cost and time efficiency to healthcare providers. Data from medical sensors, clinical laboratories, pharmacy information systems, and other sources help healthcare providers deliver tailored and personalized patient care. Predictive analytics helps organizations to identify patterns and trends in large amounts of data and utilize the insights to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. Predictive analytics enables the healthcare provider to predict future health trends, identify at-risk patients, and formulate relevant intervention programs. The increasing use of healthcare analytics is leading to enhanced accuracy in diagnosis, improved patient outcomes, and reduced cost.
Key Company Profiles
- Health Catalyst
- IBM
- Koninklijke Philips
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
- Allscripts Healthcare
- Apixio
- CGI
- Change Healthcare
- Conduent
- COTIVITI
- Epic Systems
- Flatiron
- Forian
- FraudLens
- FRISS
- Healthcare Fraud Shield
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- MedeAnalytics
- Net Health
- OSP
- PotentiaMetrics
- SAS Institute
- Verisk Analytics
- Wipro
Market Segmentation
Delivery Mode
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Application
- Finance & Operations
- Clinical Care
- Population Health Management
- R&D
End-user
- Payers
- Healthcare Settings
- Others
Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Share this article