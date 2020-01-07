Healthcare Procurement Professionals Create a New Society to Support Health Care Reform Independent & Objective - Unbiased & Transparent

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of the Society for Healthcare Organization Procurement Professionals (SHOPP). This first in the nation initiative had grassroots origins when over 100 procurement professionals, representing over 1,500 facilities from post-acute healthcare, banded together to support one another and ultimately the nation's healthcare improvement goals.

SHOPP has a clear goal: to support the data-driven, ethical evaluation of products and solutions that achieve meaningful and financially responsible healthcare outcomes. SHOPP will achieve this by empowering procurement professionals to institute and advocate for value-based principles that improve patient care, maintain the integrity of the healthcare continuum and achieve efficient and cost-effective goals.

"Healthcare today has become increasingly complex. New technologies, product and pricing strategies don't always align with the initiatives of healthcare reform or ultimately benefit the patient. Purchasing agents must evolve into 'Procurement Professionals,' in order to meet these challenges," says Josh Silverberg, cofounder of SHOPP. "The Society will support the procurement professional to bring clinical and financial stakeholders together to achieve the best outcome for the patient," Silverberg adds.

SHOPP will:

Increase its online support forum to over 200 procurement professionals by 2021

Work diligently to bridge the gap between clinical and financial leadership

Conduct quarterly webinars on key topics that support its mission

Inaugurate an Annual Symposium on May 5 through May 7, 2020 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas

"By definition, value-based care requires the collaboration between upstream and downstream stakeholders. The procurement professional must see their role as an essential part of successful value-based care by delivering a quality product. Purchasing decisions must be made with an eye, not only towards cost of the product, but total cost/benefit on achieving a superior outcome," added Michael Torgan, Former Vice President of Operations, Prestige Healthcare, Prior Chief Strategy Officer, First Quality Products, Healthcare Division.

"We will evolve beyond the 'cost versus quality' dilemma when manufacturers, GPOs and healthcare operators join and bring the focus back to the patient/resident. SHOPP will provide post-acute healthcare procurement professionals and operators a forum to collaborate, access industry thought leaders and discover operational and clinical cost efficiencies and 'best practices' in a rapidly changing industry," observed Michael Greenfield, Chief Executive Officer, Prime Source Healthcare Solutions.

To learn more about SHOPP and to become a member, please click here www.SHOPP.org.

About SHOPP: SHOPP.org was created by purchasing professionals spearheaded by Josh Silverberg, with the support of over 100 procurement professionals representing more than 1,500 post-acute healthcare facilities. SHOPP is fully independent, unaffiliated and open to all stakeholders in the procurement process.

