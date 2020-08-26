Healthcare Professionals Beat COVID-Stress Using This Gift From World Renowned Yogi

Inner Engineering is a tool that helps individuals gain greater balance and remarkable clarity in their perception of life. A range of testimonials from the US doctors indicate how the program helped them cope with stress and burnout, leading them to experience calmness, resilience and mental clarity.

Victoria Flores-Carlson, a Nurse Anesthetist, shared, "Inner Engineering has made a significant difference in my life. My productivity has gone up, I'm at ease with less friction."

"Inner Engineering has given me the tools to manage my practice with absolutely no stress. Even when the day appears to be chaotic, I am able to focus and manage the issues in an efficient manner. I am also able to connect more easily with patients and people at work," shared Dr. Suresh Alankar.

Inner Engineering Online has been featured in a variety of medical studies that show increased well-being in participants. New findings from a Harvard Medical School study reported a 50% reduction in stress levels in employees of an IT services company who completed Inner Engineering Online. A recent research study by Rutgers University on a group of employees at a Fortune 500 company showed that 93% of participants reported improvement in their anxiety and depression levels and 77% reported greater productivity and ability to focus.

Sadhguru's offering of free Inner Engineering Online to all healthcare providers began out of pure gratitude and appreciation for selfless service. As thousands of medical professionals are going through the course, it is proving to be a critical support system in the face of unprecedented challenges.

"When you face difficult situations, that is the time when we need utmost balance within ourselves. Our intelligence, our competence must work at its best," he said.

Inner Engineering Online consists of 7 online sessions, 90-100 minutes in length. Visit: https://www.innerengineering.com/offerings-for-healthcare-providers

