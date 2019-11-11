Healthcare Provider Say:Do Obtains 501c3 Status

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite political turmoil in Haiti, Say:Do has officially become a 501c3 nonprofit organization providing healthcare to people in Cite Soleil, Haiti — an extremely impoverished neighborhood with no access to reliable healthcare.

Ciaira, patient's daughter, playing outside the clinic meeting space. Nursing school classroom. Say:Do provides scholarships and healthcare training to young people in Cite Soleil, Haiti.

Say:Do - named after the 1:1 ratio of saying and doing, provides a healthcare worker training program that has sponsored the education for 12 nurses so far. Their entirely Haitian led and run mobile clinic treats over 90 patients each month providing free, high quality care, all in the setting of unrest and political protests. The Haitian team includes a nurse, physician, a pharmacy technician, logistician, social worker, and young people who want to care for their neighbors.

"There are a lot of barriers to getting healthcare in Cite Soleil. This clinic eliminates all of them. There is no financial burden, because it is all free," said Say:Do Founder Jodi Spangler. "There are no issues with transportation, the clinic comes to the patients. There is no problem with continuity or language barriers because the people providing care are from the community they are serving and have a deep understanding of patient's needs."

A medical student at the University of Washington School of Medicine, Spangler first began working in Haiti as a medical disaster relief worker after the 2010 earthquake. Since then, she has been working with friend and former translator, sponsoring healthcare worker scholarships and running mobile clinics. The mobile clinic has been operational for 18 months.

"Before this clinic, I would ration my medication. I did not know it was not effective this way," said patient Esther. "Now I get the medication I need every month and feel so much better. This clinic is changing my life and improving my health. I am so grateful."

Say:Do has already fundraised a year of operational cost in just 2 months. The organization wants to continue to run the mobile clinic to show that members of the community served can provide high quality healthcare in impoverished areas without relying on expatriate volunteers. They plan to expand the healthcare worker training program in the coming years and offer gainful employment upon graduation.

About Say:Do

Say:Do is dedicated to improving the lives of patients and providing healthcare training to young people who want to make a difference. They're a small but mighty group in Seattle, Washington and Cite Soleil, Haiti. The mobile clinic is entirely Haitian led and run, with fundraising support from Seattle.

Contact:

Jodi Spangler, CEO

Say:Do

Phone: 949-331-6606

email: 228641@email4pr.com

https://www.saydo.org

Instagram: say_to_do

SOURCE Say:Do

Related Links

https://www.saydo.org

