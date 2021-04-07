Healthcare providers' career satisfaction dropping, burnout rising according to survey

SALT LAKE CITY, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey by CHG Healthcare of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and registered nurses found that 40% of them felt their career satisfaction had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, 80% of healthcare providers were suffering from some level of burnout prior to the pandemic. Sixty-four percent said the pandemic had made their burnout worse.

The survey sought to find out how the pandemic affected healthcare providers career plans, career satisfaction, burnout and their plans for the future.

Some other key findings from the survey were:

Healthcare facilities responses to the pandemic were good

While career satisfaction and burnout were negatively impacted, most providers (69%) felt their employers did a good job responding to the pandemic. Most also felt that their jobs were secure (75%), they had sufficient PPE (75%) and that safety protocols were being followed (70%).

Providers felt understaffed, underpaid and unheard

While the general response to the pandemic was positive, many providers felt there were areas where their organizations were lacking. When asked their top three concerns about their employers' response to the pandemic the leading issue was insufficient staffing levels, followed by dissatisfaction with compensation and inefficient work processes. Additionally, 22% reported that their employers did not listen to them and 26% indicated they did not agree with the decisions they were making.

Some providers will be looking for new jobs post-pandemic

Even with the drop in career satisfaction and increased burnout caused by COVID-19, the survey found most providers are planning to continue working in their current roles. However, the that loyalty changed once 2021, and potentially the pandemic, was done. Those that indicated they were unlikely to stay in their current roles jumped from 13% to 24% when asked if they would continue in their current roles beyond 2021.

View the full survey report here

About CHG Healthcare

CHG Healthcare is a leader in healthcare staffing and founded the locum tenens industry in 1979. Through its family of brands, including CompHealth , Weatherby Healthcare , Global Medical Staffing , RNnetwork , Foundational Medical Staffing , LocumsMart , and Modio , CHG serves thousands of healthcare facilities and their patients around the country and the world.

SOURCE CHG Healthcare

Related Links

www.chghealthcare.com

