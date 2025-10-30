Healthcare Providers Describe Exclusive Human Milk Diet as 'Critical' Need for Premature Infants

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An exclusive human milk diet (EHMD) results in fewer or less severe comorbidities among premature infants, according to a new expert-led Clinical Proceedings white paper from the National Coalition for Infant Health.

Premature birth, defined as delivery 37 weeks before gestation, remains a major contributor to infant mortality and morbidity. Very preterm infants face heightened risks of lung, brain and bone development issues, as well as intestinal diseases such as necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC). Growing research demonstrates that an exclusive human milk diet improves feeding tolerance, reduces NEC and lowers long-term complications. However, many neonatal intensive care units struggle to adopt it due to cost, lack of protocols and insurance barriers.

The paper, Addressing the Critical Need for an Exclusive Human Milk Diet for Premature Infants, is authored by pediatric experts and calls for:

Improving prenatal family education about the benefits of mother's own milk;

Educating hospital administrators that an EHMD leads to significant long-term savings by reducing complications and shortening NICU stays; and

Implementing policies that mandate insurance companies and Medicaid to cover human milk-based products.

Expert Panelists

Kate Tauber, MD, MA (Clinical Proceedings Chair)

Carlie Austin, BSN, RN, PhD Candidate

Jenny Fox, MD, MPH, IBCLC

Dan Stewart, MD

Statement from expert panel chair Kate Tauber, MD, MA:

"The benefits of an exclusive human milk diet, including human milk-based fortifier, are clear. As healthcare providers, we must prioritize educating parents, care teams and policymakers and advocating for access to this critical nutrition for the most vulnerable infants."

The National Coalition for Infant Health is a collaborative of professional, clinical, community and family support organizations prioritizing patient-centered care for all infants – whether born preterm or full term – and their families.

