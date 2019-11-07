Healthcare Providers Gearing Up to Treat Surge of Patients as Flu Season Kicks Off

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory viruses sent hundreds of thousands of people to hospitals for treatments last flu season. As the Centers for Disease Control and Infections urges the public to heed the dangers of the flu, US Med-Equip reports that healthcare providers across the U.S. are renting medical equipment at a record rate to treat the influx of patients expected in the coming months. The rate and timing of US Med-Equip ventilator orders is a predictor of what lies ahead each flu season.

Reported respiratory illnesses caused by the flu typically surge in November and spike between December and February. In addition to urging everyone to get immunized against the influenza virus, hospital administrators are renting additional medical equipment.

Respiratory therapists in hospitals turn to breathing ventilators to provide oxygen therapy and support patients' weakened lungs and respiratory tracts inflamed by the invading flu virus.

US Med-Equip, which partners with top hospitals across the nation to provide the highest quality movable medical equipment for patients in their care, already has seen a spike in orders for respiratory ventilators.

"Flu season and the rush of patients it brings can significantly strain hospital resources. Our healthcare partners are geared up to provide the best care possible with ready access to the medical equipment they need to help patients heal," US Med-Equip CEO Gurmit Singh Bhatia said.

US Med-Equip recently invested more than $50 million in thousands of new ventilators and supportive movable medical equipment to help healthcare providers brace for the flu outbreak.

