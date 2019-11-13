Healthcare Rankings Soar At Heritage Provider Network From America's Physician Groups

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Provider Network (HPN) one of the nations most experienced and innovative physician led value-based care organizations, and its family of medical groups saw rankings soar from America's Physician Groups (APG) annual Standards of Excellence™ (SOE®) survey. All 9 medical groups earned Elite Status, the top ranking in the nation. (www.heritageprovidernetwork.com)

"Every year APG reviews the quality and standards of healthcare from providers nationwide," said Dr. Richard Merkin, President and CEO of HPN. "Once again we have achieved the highest possible ratings for all our medical groups. Congratulations to our teams who work hard to achieve Elite status, they are the 'stars' who earned this recognition. We are grateful to our members who trust us to deliver exceptional care throughout our healthcare networks."

Elite 5-star Status in all categories of the survey was achieved by HPN's family of medical groups including:

Affiliated Doctors of Orange County

Sierra Medical Group

Regal Medical Group

Lakeside Medical Group

Heritage Victor Valley Medical Group

High Desert Medical Group

Desert Oasis Healthcare

California Coastal Physician Network

Bakersfield Family Medical Group

APG is the country's leading organization representing physician groups practicing coordinated care. APG's Standard of Excellence™ (SOE®) Elite award for patient care includes care management practices, information technology, accountability and transparency, patient-centered care, group support of advanced primary care, and administrative and financial capability.

"Heritage Provider Network continues to set the highest standards of healthcare in the nation as evident in our survey results with all medical groups ranking Elite Status," said Don Crane, President and CEO of APG. "HPN is one of the leading physician groups in the country and will continue to drive innovation and help transform our industry for the better."

ABOUT HPN:

Heritage Provider Network, Inc. (HPN) is one of the most experienced physician organization leaders of accountable care and continuous value-based healthcare delivery improvements. Developing and managing coordinated, patient-doctor centric, integrated health care systems that offers some of the strongest solutions for the future of health, care and cost in the United States. HPN and its affiliates operate in New York, California, Arizona and Missouri providing high quality, cost effective healthcare with over one million patient members and are dedicated to quality, affordable health care, and putting patients' wellness first. (www.heritageprovidernetwork.com)

