HEALTHCARE RATINGS SOAR FOR HERITAGE PROVIDER NETWORK

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Provider Network (HPN) one of the nations most experienced and innovative physician led value-based care organizations, and its family of 9 medical groups once again are recognized with Elite status for delivering outstanding healthcare from the America's Physician Groups (APG) annual Standards of Excellence™ (SOE®) survey for 2024. (www.heritageprovidernetwork.com)

"Elite status is a tribute to all our medical professionals leading the way every day in healthcare innovation and care, raising the bar nationwide," said Dr. Merkin. "Their vital work offers life changing outcomes to our members across the country. I am proud to share this honor with them for their continued dedication and impact, they're our healthcare champions."

"Achieving SOE® elite status demonstrates that these APG member organizations are among the highest-performing organizations engaged in the range of value-based care models: Medicare Advantage, the Medicare Shared Savings Program, and multiple models introduced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Innovation Center," said APG President and CEO Susan Dentzer. "The capabilities that these groups possess in such areas as providing advanced primary care, delivering patient-centered care, managing population health, and being transparent about their quality and costs place them at the forefront of U.S. physician practices and health systems."

APG's SOE survey serves as the industry standard determining achievements in healthcare delivery for accountable physician practices and organizations. Categories for the rigorous survey include population health management, health information technology, accountability and transparency, patient centered care and advanced primary care. HPN achieved the highest Elite 5-star status in every survey category for all medical groups including:

Affiliated Doctors of Orange County

Heritage Sierra Medical Group

Regal Medical Group

Lakeside Medical Group

Heritage Victor Valley Medical Group

High Desert Medical Group

Desert Oasis Healthcare

Coastal Communities Physician Network

Bakersfield Family Medical Group

ABOUT HPN: HPN is one of the largest physician founded and physician owned managed care organizations in the country dedicated to value-based healthcare delivery improvements. HPN develops and manages coordinated, patient-doctor centric, integrated health care systems that offer some of the strongest solutions for the future of health, care, and cost in the United States. HPN and its affiliates operate in New York, California, and Arizona, providing high-quality, cost-effective healthcare with over one million patient members. HPN is dedicated to quality, affordable health care, and putting patients' wellness first.(www.heritageprovidernetwork.com)

