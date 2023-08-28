Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US to grow by USD 1.67 billion between 2021 to 2026 | Improvement in Healthcare Administrative Processes to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US" is expected to grow by USD 1.67 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.75%, during the forecast period. The US healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) outsourcing market is a dynamic sector that streamlines financial processes in healthcare by outsourcing tasks like billing and claims processing. This allows healthcare providers to focus on patient care. With complex administrative procedures and changing regulations, RCM outsourcing offers efficiency and compliance.

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US - Market Segmentation

The healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US is segmented by service (back-end services, middle services, and front-end services).

The primary driver of market expansion during the projected timeframe is anticipated to be the back-end services category. This division encompasses activities conducted after patient interventions. The rise in this sector's growth can be linked to vital operations like managing accounts receivable, billing procedures, and fulfilling compliance prerequisites. Particularly sought-after services within this category encompass managing claim denials and overseeing accounts receivable. Consequently, the escalating demand for back-end services is set to increase the growth of the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) outsourcing market in the US throughout the forecast period.

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US – Company analysis

Among the prominent players in the healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) outsourcing market in the US, 3M Corp. stands out as a significant contender. With a diversified portfolio spanning safety, industrial solutions, and revenue cycle automation, 3M Corp. has positioned itself strategically to address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Notably, their revenue cycle solutions are designed to streamline coding processes and alleviate the operational burdens faced by clinical staff.

Some of the major companies in the market include:

3M Corp.

Corp. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

CareCloud Inc.

Change Healthcare Inc.

Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

Conifer Health Solutions LLC

DrChrono Inc.

EdgeMED Healthcare LLC

Epic Systems Corp.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd.

Greenway Health LLC

MedData Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Optum360 Inc.

Parallon Business Solutions

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

R1 RCM Inc.

The SSI Group LLC

Vee Technologies

Vizient Inc.

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US – Regional analysis

The regional analysis of the healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) outsourcing market in the US emphasizes the dominance of the back-end services segment, playing a crucial role in critical processes like billing, account receivables, and compliance requirements. The strong demand for efficient back-end services indicates significant growth potential for the US healthcare RCM outsourcing market, highlighting a comprehensive approach to revenue cycle management that ensures operational efficiency and compliance adherence.

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market: The Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 36.19 billion. This healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (hospitals, physicians, and medical labs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market: The medical billing outsourcing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,704.49 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (physician groups and clinics and hospitals), type (medical billing companies and freelance), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Service

6 Customer Landscape

7 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8 Vendor Landscape

9 Vendor Analysis

10 Appendix

