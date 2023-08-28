Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US to grow by USD 1.67 billion between 2021 to 2026 | Improvement in Healthcare Administrative Processes to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

28 Aug, 2023, 11:15 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US" is expected to grow by USD 1.67 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.75%, during the forecast period. The US healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) outsourcing market is a dynamic sector that streamlines financial processes in healthcare by outsourcing tasks like billing and claims processing. This allows healthcare providers to focus on patient care. With complex administrative procedures and changing regulations, RCM outsourcing offers efficiency and compliance.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in US 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in US 2022-2026

Technavio provides a detailed report describing the market size and forecast of the healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US, along with research methodology. Download the sample report now

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US - Market Segmentation

The healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US is segmented by service (back-end services, middle services, and front-end services).

The primary driver of market expansion during the projected timeframe is anticipated to be the back-end services category. This division encompasses activities conducted after patient interventions. The rise in this sector's growth can be linked to vital operations like managing accounts receivable, billing procedures, and fulfilling compliance prerequisites. Particularly sought-after services within this category encompass managing claim denials and overseeing accounts receivable. Consequently, the escalating demand for back-end services is set to increase the growth of the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) outsourcing market in the US throughout the forecast period.

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US – Company analysis

Among the prominent players in the healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) outsourcing market in the US, 3M Corp. stands out as a significant contender. With a diversified portfolio spanning safety, industrial solutions, and revenue cycle automation, 3M Corp. has positioned itself strategically to address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Notably, their revenue cycle solutions are designed to streamline coding processes and alleviate the operational burdens faced by clinical staff.

Some of the major companies in the market include:

  • 3M Corp.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • CareCloud Inc.
  • Change Healthcare Inc.
  • Clearlake Capital Group L.P.
  • Conifer Health Solutions LLC
  • DrChrono Inc.
  • EdgeMED Healthcare LLC
  • Epic Systems Corp.
  • Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
  • Greenway Health LLC
  • MedData Inc.
  • NextGen Healthcare Inc.
  • Optum360 Inc.
  • Parallon Business Solutions
  • Quest Diagnostics Inc.
  • R1 RCM Inc.
  • The SSI Group LLC
  • Vee Technologies
  • Vizient Inc.

To find more information on the company landscape, download the sample report here

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US – Regional analysis

The regional analysis of the healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) outsourcing market in the US emphasizes the dominance of the back-end services segment, playing a crucial role in critical processes like billing, account receivables, and compliance requirements. The strong demand for efficient back-end services indicates significant growth potential for the US healthcare RCM outsourcing market, highlighting a comprehensive approach to revenue cycle management that ensures operational efficiency and compliance adherence.

Buy the full report to get complete details of the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US

Related Reports

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market: The Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 36.19 billion. This healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (hospitals, physicians, and medical labs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market: The medical billing outsourcing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,704.49 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (physician groups and clinics and hospitals), type (medical billing companies and freelance), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Service

6 Customer Landscape

7 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8 Vendor Landscape

9 Vendor Analysis

10 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

The size of Pet Food Market in US to grow by USD 13.13 billion between 2021 to 2026| The rising awareness of pet nutrition drives market - Technavio

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market to grow by USD 118.6 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increased government investments in military devices to boost the market growth - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.