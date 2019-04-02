Healthcare Reform Expert Dillon Health Partners with United Benefit Advisors

CHICAGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Benefit Advisors (UBA), the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization, is thrilled to welcome Dillon Health to our community of Partners. Dillon Health has a strong reputation of providing innovative and exclusive health insurance products for employers, individuals, families, and associations.

Headquartered in Nevada, Dillon Health has offices in California and is licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A trusted and respected insurance authority for more than 30 years, Dillon Health has recently emerged as a top insurance broker specializing in healthcare reform based on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA). Since the introduction of the ACA, Dillon Health has developed a deep understanding to ensure their clients are in compliance with ACA regulatory agencies. They work to ensure every client navigates the complexities of cost, taxes, government regulations, and risk.

The Dillon Health team has also developed unique product offerings for business owners, contractors, attorneys, and medical groups. As the endorsed broker for employee benefit, life, and disability programs that are only available through their agency, they can offer significantly lower premiums for employers by being part of a larger group.

"I'm particularly impressed with Dillon Health's employee communication strategy, which includes customized printed and digital Employee Benefit Enrollment Guides and a bilingual enrollment team. The sharing of big ideas and collaboration for mutual innovation is a hallmark of being a UBA Partner, and Dillon Health will certainly bring much to our community," said UBA President Peter Weber, M.S., CAE.

Mike Dillon, Dillon Health CEO and Principal, said, "Dillon Health brings to UBA a unique expertise in Association Health Plans (AHPs). We are excited to share knowledge and collaborate with other UBA firms. We are also excited to collaborate with UBA firms in our compliance practices, especially in Nevada. We look forward to growing Dillon Health, along with the mutual success of UBA firms."

About Dillon Health

Dillon Health's Exclusive Association Health, Accident & Disability Programs provide small employers large group benefits for lower premiums. The endorsements of seven trade organizations mean they can leverage the best pricing and service for clients from carriers in all areas of insurance. Dillon Health's group purchasing power makes it possible to offer clients exclusive benefits, rates, and solutions from the most trusted providers at a lower price. Dillon Health takes compliance seriously. Their clients receive free 1095 assistance and reporting and every employer receives a customized Health & Welfare Compliance Manual guaranteed to protect against a Department of Labor (DOL) Audit. To learn more about Dillon Health, visit www.dillonhealth.com.

About United Benefit Advisors®

United Benefit Advisors®(UBA) is the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada, England and Ireland. Visit www.UBAbenefits.com.

